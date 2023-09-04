Home

What is Blue Tea And How is It Different From Green Tea? 7 Incredible Benefits to Know

Blue Tea Benefits: Due to the excellent health advantages it offers, like aiding weight reduction, cleansing the body, calming the mind, enhancing skin texture, and enhancing hair development, blue tea has been a hot culinary trend in recent years.

Blue Tea Benefits: Blue tea is a beverage prepared from the blossoms of the Clitoria ternatea plant and has a strong blue hue. This medicinal plant is also known by the common names butterfly pea, cordofan pea, and blue pea. When served chilled, blue tea’s outstanding nutritional profile makes it a fantastic beverage for weight reduction as well as a cool beverage to sip. Butterfly pea blossoms may be steeped in boiling water to make blue tea at home. For more taste and to vary the colour of the tea, add lemon juice.

HOW IS BLUE TEA DIFFERENT FROM GREEN TEA?

Blue tea, like green tea, is totally herbal, naturally caffeine-free, and an incredible source of antioxidants. The catechin epigallocatechin gallate, as well as a variety of immune-stimulating and anti-inflammatory substances such as flavonoids, tannins, and polyphenols, are present in substantial concentrations in it. However, blue tea is made with flowers instead of tea leaves and unlike green tea, it is caffeine-free.

7 INCREDIBLE BENEFITS OF BLUE TEA

Antioxidant Properties: Free radical-scavenging substances known as antioxidants are good for the body. Oxidative stress, which can hasten the onset of some illnesses, can result from having too many free radicals in your body. Manages Cholesterol: By lowering cholesterol and blood pressure, drinking blue tea may improve heart health. Furthermore, it exhibits antithrombotic properties. This suggests that it could stop blood clots, a stroke risk factor, from forming. Diabetes Control: Blue tea’s anthocyanins may aid in controlling your blood sugar levels. According to some studies, the antioxidants in butterfly pea extract may block digestive enzymes that break down carbohydrates. The extract slows down the breakdown and absorption of carbohydrates, which results in reduced insulin and blood sugar levels. Heart And Brain Health: Blue tea may provide heart and brain health benefits as well as anti-diabetic, anti-cancer, and antibacterial effects because of its high anthocyanin content. To verify these effects, additional study is required. Prevents Cancer: The anthocyanin (antioxidant) molecules termed terminations found in abundance in butterfly pea blossoms are known to reduce inflammation and inhibit the formation of cancer cells. The butterfly tea plant has a number of antioxidants, including the cancer-fighting compound kaempferol, and research suggests that it may be able to destroy cancer cells. Weight Loss Benefits: Did you know that natural, herbal, caffeine-free blue tea will help you lose weight? Herbal tea is the newest craze for losing kilos in addition to green tea. Stress Buster: The tea has stress-relieving properties that might also aid in easing anxiety symptoms. Additionally, it is believed to revive the mind, strengthen energy and stamina, impact pleasant emotions, and boost moods, all of which boost productivity at work.

