Botox is a drug that weakens or relaxes a muscle. In small doses, it can reduce skin lines/ wrinkles and help to treat some other medical conditions. Botox is a protein made from Botulinum toxin. They work by blocking the nerves that contract muscles, softening the appearance of wrinkles. A Botox treatment is minimally invasive. It’s considered a safe, effective treatment for fine lines and wrinkles around the eyes. It can also be used on the forehead between the eyes.

What Does it do?

Botox is a toxin, but when used correctly and in small doses, it can have many benefits. It has both cosmetic and medical uses. Botox injections can reduce the appearance of skin wrinkles. It can temporarily relax the muscles, which can benefit people with various muscle or nerve disorders. Botox is used for muscle spasm control, severe under-arm sweating and cosmetic improvement. Botox injections are injected into muscles, where it blocks nerve impulses to those tissues. The muscle activity that causes the frown lines is reduced, and it makes your look softer and younger. Without a contracting muscle beneath it, the skin has a difficult time wrinkling. Botox can also help to soften Facial lines but not always get rid of them.

Side Effects

Botox treatment is the most effective treatment for wrinkles. But its has some side effects as well. It’s side effects include pain at the injection site, infection, inflammation, swelling, redness, bleeding and bruising. Some of these symptoms may indicate an allergic reaction such as itching, wheezing, asthma, a rash, red welts, dizziness and faintness. It is possible for the Botox to spread a little beyond the intended injection site and affect surrounding tissues. Dry mouth, fatigue, headache, neck pain, bruising, pain at the site of injection, and, in rare cases, drooping eyelids or eyebrows are also visible that return to their natural position within a few months. One should always get it done from a certified doctor to avoid any adversities.

What Does it All do to The Body?

Botox targets the nerve supplying the muscle, disrupting the nerve signaling processes that stimulate muscle contraction and causes temporary muscle paralysis. In order for any muscle to contract, the nerves release a chemical messenger called acetylcholine at the junction where nerve endings meet muscle cells. Acetylcholine attaches to receptors on the muscle cells and causes the cells to contract, or shorten. Botox injections prevent the release of acetylcholine, which stops the muscle cells from contracting. Botulinum toxin treatment helps the muscles to become less stiff. Botox Cosmetic works by temporarily blocking nerve signals and muscle contractions. This improves the appearance of wrinkles around the eyes and between the eyebrows. It can also slow the formation of new lines by preventing contraction of facial muscles. It’s a minimally invasive procedure. It doesn’t involve incisions or general anesthesia. To reduce the pain or discomfort, a topical anesthetic or ice is used to numb the treatment area.

(With inputs by Dr. Nivedita Dadu, Dermatologist, Founder & Chairman of Dadu Medical Centre, Delhi NCR)