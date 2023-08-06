What is Brain Fog? 6 Foods to Keep You in Check

Home

Brain fog is used to describe a number of symptoms that may impair your capacity to think. Here are some brain foods you may incorporate into your daily health regimen to assist bolster and invigorate your intellect.

Brain Fog: Have you ever had that annoying mental fog when your ideas appear unclear, attention is difficult to maintain, and clarity seems far away? Although it is a sign of other illnesses, brain fog is not a true medical ailment. It is a form of cognitive impairment characterized by issues with memory, mental fuzziness, poor concentration, and difficulty focusing. Award-winning nutritionist Lovneet Batra says, “Brain fog is a common yet often overlooked phenomenon that can leave us feeling disoriented and struggling to perform at our best.”

She further explained, “Brain fog is not a singular condition but rather a cluster of symptoms that can manifest differently in each individual. It can stem from various factors, such as lack of sleep, stress, poor nutrition, hormonal imbalances, certain medications, or underlying health conditions. Its impact may range from mild confusion and forgetfulness to difficulty concentrating, sluggishness, and a general sense of mental fatigue.” The health expert shares a list of foods that help clear the brain fog.

6 FOODS THAT HELP CLEAR THE BRAIN FOG

While a variety of factors, such as boredom or burnout, can cause this problem, our diets can also contribute to brain fog. However eating a processed meal or snack might make you feel fatigued or tired, eating some foods often can actually stop or lessen this effect.

Dark Leafy Greens: Leafy greens, which are stuffed with vitamins and minerals, provide a ton of advantages for preventing weariness. Additionally, nitrates included in leafy greens help to increase blood circulation throughout the body. This helps you stay alert and boosts your brain. Turmeric: The active component of turmeric, curcumin, which gives the spice its distinctive yellow colour, has been shown to enhance brain health as well as mood and memory.

Blueberries: They can aid in controlling oxidative stress and inflammation in the brain. An antioxidant called flavonoids can improve blood flow, promote cell-to-cell contact, and protect neurons from harm. Pumpkin Seeds: Copper, iron, magnesium, and zinc are just a few of the minerals found in abundance in pumpkin seeds that are crucial for brain health. Walnuts: They are a fantastic plant-based source of omega-3 fatty acids, which are frequently linked to better brain function. A diet that is excessively low in total fat may cause chronic brain fog because unsaturated fats, such as those found in nuts, seeds, and avocados, are essential for brain health. Tulsi: When it comes to clearing up mental fog, Tulsi is the most effective. It is an antioxidant that improves brain health by lowering cortisol levels. When taken often, tulsi can help with nervous system function, mental clarity, memory, and nervous tension.



Some vitamins and minerals included in the diet can even fight memory loss or mental fogginess to keep your brain sharp. Additionally, some minerals that are included in meals might help you feel more alert and prepared to face the day.

