COVID-19 is a stubborn infection that doesn't go easily and leaves behind some of its traces in the form of post-recovery symptoms and complications. According to a new report, people who have recovered from the viral infection may experience "brain fog" and some other neurological symptoms owing to post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The same effects have been observed in cases of SARS and MERS too. These effects may seem as if the novel coronavirus has damaged your brain, but that's not necessarily the case.

For those who do not know what brain fogging means, here is a detailed explanation.

What is Brain Fogging?

Firstly, brain fog is not a medical condition but a term used for certain symptoms affecting your ability to think and concentrate. Brain fog can cause memory issues and a lack of mental clarity. You can also understand it as mental fatigue that can interfere with your daily work.

What Causes Brain Fogging?

Certain factors including stress, lack of sleep, hormonal changes, vitamin B-12 deficiency, and intake of certain strong drugs can cause brain fogging. Also, if you are suffering from a condition or infection that’s leading to migraines, dehydration, anemia, or/and depression (effects of COVID-19), you can also experience brain fog.

As per doctors, symptoms of PTSD like brain fogging may arise in COVID-19 recovered patients as a response to the invasive measures taken to treat them, including intubation and ventilation. These treatment methods can be traumatic for fearful patients. Also, in some cases, delirium can lead to hallucinations. Remaining in isolation and not being able to feel the human touch also make COVID-19 patients anxious and even depressed. This is what affects their thinking and memory skills.

Line of Treatment For Brain Fogging

As far as a medical treatment for brain fog is concerned, it depends on the cause of this symptom. If a low iron level in your body is causing it, you will be prescribed iron supplements. In the case of inflammation, you will have to take anti-inflammatory or immunosuppressant medicines.

However, if you wish to opt for some effective home remedies, you firstly need to focus on getting quality sleep. Also, stress is your biggest enemy if you are experiencing brain fogging. To get rid of the stress, you can try brain calming exercises or yoga asanas. Do pranayam, listen to good music, and surround yourself with greenery. You basically need to give rest to your brain and do not engage in anything stressful. Moreover, stay away from caffeine and increase your intake of foods containing healthy fats, proteins, green veggies, and fruits. These remedies will also help you prevent brain fogging.