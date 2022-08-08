Looking to get rid of unwanted, extra body hair, then waxing is of course the go-to option. It is easy and affordable, but with so many options available in the market currently, it can be confusing to choose which one. While many people prefer to forgo a hair removal method and leave the hair to grow as nature intended, there are a few who just can’t stand a strand growing lower than their eyelashes.Also Read - Protect Your Skin From Humidity With These Skincare Tips

Heard about Camel milk wax for instant hair removal? Curious if it’s good. I recently used Camel Milk wax and it was a painless and smooth experience. What’s the best part? It has no side effects and is completely painless. Not just that, it also helps in removing sun tan and dark spots from the skin. It has no sulphate, ammonia, or silica, the wax is made of orange peel powder, camel milk powder, coconut milk powder, aloe vera powder, lemon peel powder, coffee powder etc. Also Read - Moonsoon Skincare: Expert Reveals 1 Magical Fruit To Include in Your Diet For Refreshing Skin

How much time does it take to remove hair?

Camel Milk wax usually takes 10-12 minutes to remove all the body hair. You can use it to remove facial hair, and body hair and can be used as a bikini wax too. Also Read - From Exfoliating to Hydrating, Follow These Simple 5-Steps For a Clear And Healthy Skin

If you are someone who cannot tolerate painful waxing, then this can be your go-to option.

How to apply the wax?

Mix the camel milk wax powder with rose water or regular water. Make a thick paste and apply it to your skin, wait for 10 minutes and wipe it with a cloth when it’s dried fully.

If you hate doing parlour visits, then is your product. It is pocket-friendly, and you can use it 2-3 times for the full body.

Benefits of camel milk

Did you know camel milk is loaded with vitamin C, B vitamins, calcium, iron, and potassium? It has alpha-hydroxy acids (AHA) that leave your skin soft and smooth. It is a natural moisturiser and is very gentle for your skin.