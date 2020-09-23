If you are watching television or reading news, you must have come across the word Cannabidiol, better known as CBD oil. For the averse, in a Whatsapp chat between actor Rhea Chakraborty (prime accused in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case) and Jaya Saha (SSR’s former manager), there was a mention of CBD oil, that later became a talking point. Also Read - Brucellosis Outbreak: Read Why India Needs to Take Precautions Right Away

"A 2019 study on substance abuse by the Ministry of Social Justice estimated that 2.8 percent of Indians consume cannabis. That comes to around 3 crore Indians. Delhi and Mumbai are among the highest cannabis consuming cities in the world," reported the Print. Further, cannabis in India was legal until the year 1985 and was banned under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. However, a few contents extracted from cannabis are still legal and come with certain guidelines of usage.

The mention of CBD oil in the WhatsApp chats retrieved by the NCB has sent the common men in a tizzy. The CBD oil is easily available online and many people can buy it without presenting any prescription by the doctor. With more people from the film industry coming under NCB's radar, here are a few things that a common man needs to know about buying or procuring CBD oil or whether you can be landed in legal trouble because of it.

What is CBD Oil?

CBD Oil has medicinal properties and is used for its pain-relieving effects, reducing anxiety and depression. As per Harvard research, CBD is a component of Marijuana and it does not cause high. CBD oil is a 40% extract of the Cannabis plant. In fact, CBD oil is legal in India and other countries too. According to reports, India is one of the biggest consumers of CBD oil.

Will you be jailed for buying CBD oil?

A report in Times of India suggested that cannabidiol (CBD oil) helps in relieving health problems if taken in the prescribed amount. It also helps in anxiety, depression, joint pains, insomnia, and some heart-related issues. The daily reported that only CBD products extracted from hemp are legal to buy and use in our country. However, any of these products with the THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) content higher than 0.3 per cent will fall in the category of cannabis and will turn illegal under the NDPS act. The major issue with many products that are being sold online is that they don’t mention the content description and there’s no way of finding out if the product carries THC content higher or lower than 0.3 per cent.

Answering the same query, advocate Ayaz Khan told the daily, “I got a lot of queries from various clients, friends because of the media frenzy. My team found that this oil may not be covered as an offence under the NDPS Act.”

So while the usage of CBD oil is not illegal and you can’t be imprisoned, it’s advisable that you check twice with your doctor before its usage and not go buying it without being sure about the guidelines under the NDPS act.