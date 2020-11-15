Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee died on November 15, 2020, owing to COVID-19 induced encephalopathy. Mr. Chatterjee was tested positive for COVID-19 on October 5 and was hospitalised since October 6 even after testing negative for the novel coronavirus due to a health complication that further took way his life. Soumitra Chatterjee developed encephalopathy, which means damage to the brain. Here we tell you all about encephalopathy. Also Read - Soumitra Chatterjee Dies at 85 in Kolkata After Struggle With COVID-19 Encephalopathy

What is Encephalopathy?

Encephalopathy is not a disease but a general term to signify a group of disorders or conditions that can affect your brain function and damage your brain's structure. It occurs owing to certain bodily changes that lead to an altered mental state. It can leave you confused and can cause memory loss. Encephalopathy is also characterised by personality change, trouble focusing, speaking, tremors, muscle weakness, uncontrollable eye movement, seizures etc.

Causes of Encephalopathy

There are various factors including toxins, anoxia (lack of oxygen to the brain), trauma, metabolic problems, physiological changes, etc. that can cause encephalopathy. It is usually considered a complication of a severe infection or disease like kidney failure, alcoholic cirrhosis, liver failure, alterations in pressure within the brain, etc.

Diagnosis And Line of Treatment For Encephalopathy

Certain tests on concentration, mental tasks, and memory, blood and urine tests, spinal fluid tests, MRI, and ECG can help in the diagnosis of encephalopathy. To treat the damage to your brain, the cause of the condition needs to be known. Doctors try to treat the underlying cause. They also prescribe certain medications to stop seizures, ask you to change your food habits, and have some nutritional supplements too. If severe conditions like liver or kidney failure are the cause behind encephalopathy, you have to go through an organ transplant.