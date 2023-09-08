Home

What is Cozy Cardio And How This Indoor Workout Session is Ideal For Every Age Group?

Low-impact cozy cardio doesn't include jumping or jogging quickly. It is straightforward to do and less demanding on your joints and muscles.

Cozy Cardio is the training strategy that turns your morning routine into a fun daily recreational activity. The viral TikTok trend took over social media when a social media influencer shared a glimpse from her workout session. Cozy cardio may also be a helpful technique for encouraging folks to resume their exercise routines. Additionally, the fact that it is performed in a cozy setting, more precisely, at home, may help to allay any anxiety or dread associated with exercising in public.

WHAT IS COZY CARDIO, TRENDY FITNESS ROUTINE ON TIKTOK?

Cozy cardio usually entails a low-impact workout that is performed at home with a self-care component. People finish their workouts with their preferred movie or TV show, dark lighting, comfy clothing, and even aromatherapy. Since then, TikTok has seen a massive trend.

Cozy Fitness Club founder and Tiktok creator Hope Zuckerbrow created the phrase when she shared her early-morning fitness routines in 2022. Cosy cardio, which takes a more laid-back approach to movement, makes training seem less like a chore and more like a game.

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT COZY CARDIO

The video of Zuckerbrow’s early-morning cozy cardio session, which included filling up a water bottle, brewing iced coffee, and lighting a candle while donning her favourite fuzzy socks, served as the concept’s introduction. She then puts on a romantic comedy and slowly starts walking on her walking pad. She switches between high and low intensity throughout the 40-minute practice, making sure to complete intervals at various speeds before concluding with a 10-minute cooldown.

HOW COZY CARDIO IS IDEAL FOR EVERY AGE GROUP?

Exercises with little impact, like walking or riding a stationary bike, are not necessarily new. Cozy cardio appears to be popular because it encourages people to view exercise as fun rather than just a job to avoid.

Cozy cardio may not only make exercise seem a little less daunting but also encourage individuals to work out more regularly. There is no need to dress in athletic attire and travel to the gym because the workout can be done at home. This convenient and relaxing experience can be the ideal no-pressure introduction to fitness.

