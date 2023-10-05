Home

What is DASH Diet And How it Protects You From Hypertension Heart Failure?

Your risk of hypertension and heart problems is significantly influenced by your diet. Here is a diet that may help you live a healthy life and lower your chance of contracting certain illnesses.

The DASH diet, also known as the (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) diet has highly good benefits on high blood pressure. The good news is that research published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine suggests that the DASH diet may help lower not just the risk of hypertension but also that of heart failure in those under 75. DASH encourages the eating of fresh produce, lean meat, low-fat dairy products, and foods rich in micronutrients. Additionally, it encourages limiting daily sodium intake to 1500 mg.

What is The Dash Diet?

The DASH diet mainly focuses on increased consumption of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, low-fat dairy products, fish, poultry, beans, seeds nuts etc. It also strictly advises against the consumption of packaged and processed foods and cured meats.

Choose condiments and meals that are low or nil in sodium. Observe foods that have been pickled, smoked, or cured. Consuming whole grains such as popcorn, oatmeal, whole wheat bread, brown rice, cereals, and whole grain products is a fantastic method to receive fibre. You can receive fibre, vitamins, and minerals from vegetables. They are low in calories and fat, which is a fantastic formula for lowering blood pressure. Fruits are a great source of fibre and heart-healthy vitamins. The addition of potassium and magnesium to many also helps to decrease blood pressure. Magnesium, protein, and fibre are abundant in nuts, legumes, and seeds. As a snack, grab a handful of nuts or seeds. Or include beans in your soups or salads.

How Does Dash Diet Benefit Your Heart Health?

Research shows that the DASH diet can practically halve the risk of heart failure. This indicates that DASH has a better chance of success than heart failure medications. It’s not just hypertension and heart failure that the DASH diet can help you avert and manage better. While the DASH diet is fairly simple to follow and can help you in a number of ways, it doesn’t mean that you can give up your hypertension or heart disease medicines.

Why is The DASH Diet Recommended For High Blood Pressure Patients?

The DASH diet, which places a strong focus on fruits and vegetables, raises the body’s potassium levels, which is known to reduce blood pressure. This diet is popularly recommended not just for those suffering from high blood pressure but also for those who have a family history of hypertension or have a high chance of developing it.

Several studies have shown that the Dash diet can also help with other conditions like kidney disease, gout and cognition-related diseases including Alzheimer’s Disease. You can start following the DASH diet after consultation with a diet expert and also your doctor.

