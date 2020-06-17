Amidst the ongoing battle with coronavirus, researchers have found out a drug that is appearing to offer some respite from the current pandemic. This low-cost drug named Dexamethasone is an anti-inflammatory medicine that is used to treat a range of conditions like asthma, eczema, allergies, arthritis etc. Also Read - This Study Has Warned That Toilet Flushing Can Spread Coronavirus Faster in Air | Read Here

According to researchers, Dexamethasone is the first drug that has shown a significant role in the improvement of the conditions of critically ill COVID-19 patients. Those who are extremely sick and are on ventilators have shown good signs of survival after consuming Dexamethasone. Also Read - Coronavirus: Death Toll Nears 10000-mark, PM Modi Discusses Pandemic With Chief Ministers | Top Developments

Notably, Dexamethasone is a steroid that has found to reduce deaths of coronavirus patients by almost 35 per cent. But it has not shown positive results on patients who are mildly ill due to the virus.

This is a scientific breakthrough and can be of significant help in tackling the novel virus and reducing the mortality rate owing to the pandemic. Since 1977, “Dexamethasone has been listed on the WHO Model List of Essential Medicines in multiple formulations.” Also, it is currently affordably available in most countries. Also Read - Amid Coronavirus Pandemic, Canada-US Border Closure Extended Till July 21

This prescribed medicine is known to block the response of immune system to inflammation and prevent damage. Also, in the case of adrenal insufficiency, Dexamethasone can replace the hormones secreted by the adrenal glands to manage blood glucose, controlling stress, and fighting infection.

Apart from these benefits, Dexamethasone has some side-effects too. It can cause nausea, vomiting, headaches, anxiety, trouble falling asleep, high blood pressure etc. So, you must not take this steroid without a doctor’s prescription.