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What is EpiPen? Priyanka Chopras life-saving medicine that protects her from life-threatening allergic reactions

What is EpiPen? Priyanka Chopra’s life-saving medicine that protects her from life-threatening allergic reactions

Many people are curious about the emergency device used for severe allergic reactions. It plays a crucial role in preventing complications when the body reacts strongly to certain triggers and needs immediate medical support.

Priyanka Chopra (PC: Instagram)

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently gave fans a rare and personal look into what she carries in her everyday bag. While most people expected makeup items or travel essentials, the reveal turned more meaningful when she opened up about her health and safety needs. In a casual but honest video, she showed items that help her manage daily life, including protective keepsakes, spiritual items and medical essentials. What stood out most was her openness about how her routine has changed after developing new health conditions. Her bag is now not just about style or convenience but also about preparedness and survival in unexpected situations.

Priyanka Chopra’s new addition

The global star shared that one of the most important additions to her bag is an EpiPen. Along with that, she also carries an inhaler for asthma, which shows how seriously she manages her health while balancing a busy life of travel, shooting schedules and public appearances. Her explanation brought attention to how even celebrities need to stay alert about sudden medical risks. The video quickly caught public interest especially because of the presence of the EpiPen which many people are curious to understand in detail.

Why does Priyanka Chopra carry an EpiPen?

Priyanka Chopra revealed that she developed allergies recently which made it necessary for her to carry an EpiPen at all times. She mentioned that it is a crucial part of her bag now because allergic reactions can happen without warning. She also humorously added that she avoids sharing what she is allergic to for safety reasons. This highlights how personal and serious such medical conditions can be.

What is an EpiPen and how does it work?

An EpiPen is a medical device known as an epinephrine auto injector. It is designed for emergency treatment of severe allergic reactions also called anaphylaxis. These reactions can be triggered by foods insect stings or medicines. The device delivers epinephrine directly into the thigh muscle which helps constrict blood vessels improve blood pressure relax airway muscles and reduce swelling.

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Medical reports explain that the effects of an EpiPen begin quickly but are temporary usually lasting 10 to 20 minutes. It does not cure the allergy but helps control the reaction until emergency medical care is available. Side effects can include rapid heartbeat sweating dizziness nausea tremors and anxiety. Doctors strongly advise immediate hospital care after its use as symptoms can return once the effect wears off.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra opens up on comeback film Varanasi, calls it ‘career-defining’, hails SS Rajamouli: ‘one of the best…’

How can one use an EpiPen?

To use an EpiPen correctly the safety cap must be removed first. The device should be held firmly with the orange tip pointing downward. It is then pressed against the outer thigh until a click is heard. The injection can be given through clothing if needed. The pen must be held in place for about 3 seconds to ensure full dosage delivery. After use the area should be massaged briefly and emergency services must be contacted immediately.

How should an EpiPen be stored to keep it in better condition?

An EpiPen should be kept at room temperature between 20°C to 25°C and protected from extreme heat or cold. The device should always be kept in its original case to avoid light exposure.

The solution inside should remain clear and colorless and should be replaced if any discoloration or particles appear. It should also be stored in an easy to reach place so it can be used quickly during emergencies.

About Priyanka Chopra’s workfront

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is set to return as Nadia Sinh in Citadel Season 2, alongside Richard Madden, premiering on May 6, 2026, on Prime Video. Simultaneously, she will be marking her spectacular return in Indian Cinema with S.S. Rajamouli’s ambitious adventure epic, Varanasi, alongside Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

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