Festive Bloating: Many times, just a few little lifestyle adjustments, including cutting weight if you're overweight, will reduce or even eliminate the symptoms of stomach bloating.

What is Festive Bloating? 5 Tips to Reduce Gas And Belly Tightness

Food is a major part of practically all Indian festivities, it is no mystery. Enjoying as much food as you desire and spending time with your family is made possible by festivities. A small amount of binge eating is only fair during the festive season. However, a long-overdue reason to overindulge in sweets, fried foods, and oily treats, can make you feel heavy and bloated.

What is Festive Bloating?

Bloating is the result of improper gas accumulation causing bloating in the abdomen. You therefore experience fullness and a tight abdomen. Stomach rumbling may or may not accompany the pain in the abdomen. Festivals are the ideal occasion to overindulge, and we usually finish up with a bloated physique from overindulging in sweets and fried meals without exercising.

5 Tips to Avoid Bloating During Festive Season

Plan Your Meals: Plan your meals for the day in advance to coincide with your social events and religious ceremonies. It will assist you in avoiding overindulging and making bad dietary choices. Even on your cheat day, try not to overindulge in fried foods or sweets since they might cause serious intestinal problems. Although it may need some practice, the effort is valuable. Yoga Asanas: A healthy diet and regular exercise won’t guarantee that food will not upset your stomach. Stress can occasionally overwhelm our intestines, which leads to bloating. In these situations, using specific yoga positions in your practice may assist in guaranteeing the efficient operation of the digestive system and offer immediate relief from bloating. Post-Bloat Drink: Ajwain or jeera water is often consumed as a remedy for acidity and other digestive issues. Due to its antimicrobial properties, ajwain helps with digestive issues such as gas, flatulence, and indigestion. Regularly consuming jeera water has several benefits, including better digestion, gas reduction, and stomach cleansing. It also doubles as a detox beverage due to its high fibre content. Chew Your Meals: Eating too fast prevents us from using our teeth to break down food into smaller pieces, which leads to partially digested and bigger chunks of food ending up in our stomachs. As a result, instead of our mouth breaking down food, our stomach produces more acid and enzymes. Sugar Alternatives: You can never avoid sweets during the peak festive season. First, try your limit the quantity of your sweet delicacies. If that doesn’t help, switch to jaggery or honey in place of refined sugar without compromising on the flavours.

Make sure you avoid processed meals and switch to healthy fruits, vegetables, and a balanced diet. to assist your body in regaining its normal levels of power and fitness.

