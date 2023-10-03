Home

What is Food Synergy? 6 Food Combos to Maximise Nutrient Intake

Food synergy is when the combined health benefits of two or more foods are larger than the individual benefits.

Food synergy is the idea that the many nutrients and chemicals found in whole meals combine to offer more health advantages than the sum of their separate effects. Or, to put it another way, when particular meals are eaten together, their nutrients interact and boost each other’s health-promoting effects.

Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal says, “Food synergy is like the dynamic duos we often see in pop culture, where certain elements are incomplete without their partners. Just as Tom needs Jerry and Laurel is synonymous with Hardy, many foods are more effective when paired together. This concept of combining specific foods creates synergies that enhance the nutritional benefits and absorption of essential compounds.”

Food synergy is seen as healthful since it encourages a diversified, well-balanced diet that maximizes nutrient consumption. Individuals may be able to enhance nutrient absorption, boost antioxidant capacity, and lower the risk of chronic disease by consuming a range of whole foods and mixing them in a way that takes advantage of their synergistic benefits.

6 Food Combos or Synergies To Boost Your Health

Broccoli And Lemon Juice: When you combine broccoli with lemon juice, the vitamin C in lemon enhances the absorption of plant-based iron in broccoli, making it more readily available for your body to use. Strawberries And Eggs: Consuming strawberries with eggs can boost the absorption of the antioxidant compound ellagic acid found in strawberries. The fat from the eggs aids in the absorption of this beneficial antioxidant. Turmeric, Black Pepper, Olive Oil, And Heat: Turmeric contains curcumin, a powerful antioxidant, but it’s not easily absorbed in the body. Black pepper’s phytonutrient piperine and the fat in olive oil work together to enhance curcumin absorption, and heat can further activate its potential benefits. Carrots And Olive Oil, Avocado And Red Peppers: Vitamin A is fat-soluble, and when you combine foods rich in vitamin A, like carrots or red peppers, with natural and healthy fats like olive oil or avocado, it enhances the absorption of this essential nutrient. Chickpeas And Rice: Chickpeas are naturally low in the essential amino acid methionine, but rice contains more bioavailable methionine. Combining them ensures you get a complete set of amino acids for better protein utilization. Green Tea And Lemon: Adding lemon to your green tea is not just for flavour. The vitamin C in lemon can increase the absorption of the antioxidants in green tea, maximizing its potential health benefits.

“These food synergies demonstrate that certain foods, like famous partnerships, work better together to provide your body with enhanced nutrition and health benefits,” concludes the nutritionist.

