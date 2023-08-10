Home

What is Ghostlighting, A Grim New Dating Trend That is Making People More Anxious?

Ghostlighting is the latest dating trend in the GenZ world that is catching up and it is not good for the mental health for either of the partners in a relationship.

Dating in the digital age is no cakewalk or shall we say, is not just a click way easy. While finding partners online be it on dating apps or social media platforms like Instagram has become common, getting catfished or scammed is a looming concern as well. But apart from the regular digital concerns, GenZ digital concerns also have become a new problem. Be it relatives, colleagues or some friends, somewhere, we all are guilty of ghosting people or have been ghosted too. (This is what it takes to live in this contemporary world?)In the many toxic trends, gaslighting is another popular jargon we have used and hear people talking about it. While we do not like breaking it to you, but ghost-lighting is a new thing that daters are dealing with in today’s world.

While trends come and go, what often people don’t realise is that it may take a toll on mental health.

WHAT IS GHOSTLIGHTING?

Let’s break it down. Ghosting plus gaslighting equates to ghostlighting. To put it simply, ghostlighting is a toxic practice where a person ghosts their partner and reappears in their life gaslighting about why they suddenly disappeared.

For the unversed, ghosting is when someone suddenly cuts communication from all possible channels. Radio silence it is. On the other hand, gaslighting is a manipulative way to lie to someone and shrewdly make them doubt their own judgement.

Speaking to Dailymail, Florida-based-licensed psychologist Dr Carolyn Rubenstein said that “the person returns but doesn’t take ownership for the ghosting (and) gaslights the person and really creates a lot of insecurity and questions for the individual. It’s a whole new level of manipulation, and it’s pretty awful and scary to see.” She also noted that persons in their 20s and 30s frequently exhibit this pattern. While some people encounter ghostlighters through dating apps, others become aware of them in distance relationships.

HOW GHOSTLIGHTING IMPACTS MENTAL HEALTH

Going radio silence on someone often puts the person in a position of self-doubt. (Is it me,I am the problem its me?)

For ghosting, she said, “I see a lot of people who are really anxious do it because they don’t want to hurt someone, so they think the nicest way is to ghost.” The act is frequently the result of insecurity, thus the person who left can feel the need to control the story of every relationship they have, whether they are serious or informal, explained Cosmopolitan.

The case of gaslighting is another matter as the person who actually does that is typically manipulative and unkind. There might be a hint of narcissism. According to Dr Rubenstein, this also might be a backup since they may have attempted another relationship that didn’t work, and they aren’t actually in it. There are a lot of people who genuinely don’t feel emotions, interact with the individual on a surface level, and won’t accept responsibility, she claimed.

India.com got in touch with expert to elaborate on how it affects the mental health of both the partners. Austin Fernandes, Psychiatrist at Dr. LH Hiranandani Hospital, Powai, Mumbai said that ” ghostlighting, the newest form of dating, is a very frustrating and emotionally fragile process. This disturbing trend of slowly distancing oneself from potential romantic relationships, offering vague explanations or being passive, recurs only occasionally with casual messages or interactions and inclusive, often giving false hope of rekindling the relationship. This pattern of intermittent intervention can have significant psychiatric implications.”

Psychologically, ghost lighting can heighten emotions such as confusion, doubt, and even anxiety. Inconsistent communication creates a sense of unpredictability, leaving the individual in a state of constant anticipation and instability. This chronic uncertainty can undermine a person’s self-esteem and confidence, period grappling with questions of worthiness or desirability.

Furthermore, the emotional toll of a psychic revelation can extend beyond a partner’s life, affecting their overall psychological well-being. Feelings of rejection and unmet emotional needs can trigger increased levels of depression and anxiety. Issues of trust can arise, which can cause problems in building and maintaining good relationships in the future. Open communication and seeking support from friends, family, or mental health professionals are important steps in dealing with the challenges posed by ghosting and promoting healing and resilience.

Every relationship is a two-way street and communication is the key. Every step and every action has the potential to impact the mental health of your partner.

