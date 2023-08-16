Home

Lifestyle

What is Glaze Donut Skin? A Step-By-Step Guide to Get That Dewy Skin Like Gigi Hadid

What is Glaze Donut Skin? A Step-By-Step Guide to Get That Dewy Skin Like Gigi Hadid

You may get glazed donut skin without using heavy makeup or artificial cosmetics but just by combining good skincare routines and some healthy lifestyle choices.

What is Glaze Donut Skin? A Step-By-Step Guide to Get That Dewy Skin Like Gigi Hadid

Glazed donut skin is a Korean skincare trend that helps achieve glass-like poreless skin that is luminous and shiny without looking oily or greasy. This type of skin doesn’t only appear youthful and smooth but also gives a healthy well-hydrated feel to the skin, almost like a glazed donut. In order to achieve that sparkling radiance and safeguard your natural skin barrier, glazed doughnut skin employs fewer products and a more methodical approach. India.com got in touch with Dr Akanksha Sanghvi, dermatologist and founder of Oprava Aesthetics to discuss the glazed donut skincare that can help you get glass-like skin.

A STEP-BY-STEP GUIDE TO ACHIEVE GLAZED DONUT SKIN JUST LIKE GIGI HADID

Double Cleansing: It is the base of Korean skincare for glazed skin. The first step in double cleansing is to use micellar water or a cleansing oil or balm to cleanse the grime off the skin followed by the use of an exfoliating cleanser with good pH rich in glycolic acid or salicylic acid can help achieve clean skin without drying it out too much. Texture Pad Exfoliation: It is the next important step to remove excess dead skin and build-up with the use of exfoliating textured wipe pads rich in lactic acid or niacinamide that gently exfoliate the skin, leaving it hydrated and supple. Hydrating Toners: They are different from alcohol-based toners where the skin is treated for acne, dryness, open pores, and inflammation using botanical extracts, honey, glycerine, and soothing fruit waters packed with hydrating properties close to the skin’s natural pH. Essence: It is the next step which is not a serum, but a little watery than that, which improves the skin’s tendency to retain water and moisture. The essence contains fermented water, snail mucin, ginseng, or hyaluronic acid that help nourish and moisturize the skin giving it a healthy bounce due to improved elastin content of the skin. Serums or Face Oils: They are the next step that concentrates on focused skin care. Focused skincare stands for first identifying your primary skin concern which could be blemishes, open pores, or fine lines. A serum or face oil that targets this primary concern must be used to achieve your principal skin goal. For example, using hemp oil for fine lines or using a vitamin C serum with green tea for blemishes. Sunscreen: It is a very important step in skin care as it helps retain the results of all of the above by not allowing sun damage or increased skin sensitivity and tanning. A broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 40 or more must be reapplied every 2 hours for maximum benefit. Using tinted sunscreen can help give a more flawless finish to the skin. Sheet Masks: They are a great way of hydrating and calming down the skin as they contain great ingredients like green tea, vitamin C, aloe, honey, and tea tree at higher concentrations for a short-term benefit in one application. They help treat flaky skin and dry patches and help tone the skin and minimize signs of inflammation. Sleeping Masks: They are rich in vitamin E, milk extracts, citrus fruits, grapefruit, and rose water which help to hydrate, nourish and treat the skin overnight and you wake up with an almost glass-like glow the next morning. Eye Creams: They are just as important as face serums that are carefully formulated to help treat the delicate skin around the eyes. Eye creams can help boost skin cell regeneration, and treat dark circles, fine lines, and discolouration around the skin of the eyes making them appear more youthful and healthier.

What are your thoughts on this skincare routine?

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES