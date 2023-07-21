Home

What is Govt’s Advisory on No Subscription, No Painkillers? 7 Side Effects of Popping Excess Pills

The Delhi government’s Department of Drugs Control has currently stated to avoid the sale of over-the-counter medicines without any prescription from a regular medical practitioner. Well, here's are few reasons how excess popping of painkillers must be avoided and here are few points to consider before having them.

Amid the rise in vector-borne diseases, the Delhi government’s Department of Drugs Control has permitted all chemical associations in the city to not sell drugs like Aspirin, Ibuprofen and Diclofenac without a doctor’s prescription. The over-the-counter use of such medicines can be harmful among patients infected with diseases such as dengue and chikungunya. The recent flooding in certain parts of the Capital is also likely to increase the possibility of infections in these areas.

According to Sandeep Nangia, president of the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggist, ”We receive such directions a few times every year, especially during the monsoon time. It often happens that when multiple members of a family fall ill, everyone relies on the medicine that was prescribed to one member and keeps buying the medicine over the counter. There are also times when people do not want to visit a doctor and ask for medicines from their local chemists. When such warnings are issued, we ask our members to ensure that there is no such sale because a violation can lead to cancellation of licence.”

Over the past 10 years, there has been an increase in the prescription of painkillers and that can lead to the risk of heart attack, chronic lower back pain, migraine and diabetic neuropathy. There’s a fine line between when painkiller medications are helpful, and when they become a problem.

Types of Painkillers And What They Do:

There are two types of painkillers: Over-the-counter medications are typically available at any local drug store or pharmacy, while opioids must be prescribed by a medical professional. These painkillers have the same purpose and are known to bring a feeling of pleasure when reduce pain. While these pills can drastically help with pain, they can easily be overused. Here are some serious side effects that may differ between the two different types:

Over The Counter Medications:

Internal stomach bleeding

Liver Damage

Kidney Problems

High Blood Pressure

Fluid Retention

Stomach Ulcers

Opioids:

Difficulty in Breathing

Dependence And High Tolerance

Tooth Decay And Bone Loss

Overdose

Addiction And Substance Abuse

Use Painkillers Responsibly:

It is always important to take medicines as prescribed

Decrease your high tolerance if you notice

Be aware of side effects

Avoid alcohol and other drugs

Be aware of the side effects

