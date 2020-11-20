In rare cases, some patients with COVID-19 have developed Guillain Barre Syndrome (GBS). It’s a nervous system disorder and since August such cases were reported. There have been 24 such cases and neurologists in Mumbai are now studying the causes and symptoms. Also Read - Watch: New Jersey Man Eats Raw Onion, Garlic & Lime to Show How Covid-19 Affects His Sense of Taste, Video Goes Viral

What is Guillain Barre Syndrome?

It is a rare autoimmune disorder. And sometimes when our immune system is trying to kill the coronavirus, it can accidentally attack the peripheral nervous system- a channel of nerves from the brain and spinal cord to different parts of the body. Also Read - Haryana Latest News: Khattar Govt Extends Till Dec 31 Duration of Parole for Prisoners Released During COVID

It is a very rare autoimmune disorder; it is usually caused by bacteria or viral infection. The immune system, to kill the coronavirus, accidentally starts attacking the peripheral nervous system which results in cardinal features of the disease. The peripheral nervous system is a network of nerves that lead from the brain and spinal cord to different parts of the body. Attacking them can affect limb functions. Also Read - COVID-19 Vaccine Update: When Will Oxford Vaccine be Available in India? How Much Will it Cost? All You Need to Know

The symptoms can be reflex loss, muscle weakness, numbness or tingling sensation in parts of the body, and temporary paralysis. The symptoms can last for 6-12 months or maybe longer. Although it is still difficult to determine the nature of permanency of GBS as COVID-19 is a year old.

Patients of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome have shown GBS symptoms in the past. Patients infected with Zika, HIV, Herpes virus and Campylobacter jejuni have shown symptoms.

Guillain Barre Syndrome and Coronavirus

COVID-19 mostly impacts digestive, cardiac and kidney functions, people in rare cases also develop neurological issues after contracting the virus. The virus sometimes attacks our memory, anxiety, headache, and depression. Due to an indirect effect on organs and tissues, our immune system to kill the virus will fight the peripheral nervous system.

“It is paradoxical. We all want a good immune system. But if the immune system is over-active, it can be detrimental for the body. It can attack healthy nerves along with attacking the virus,” Dr. Pankaj Agrawal, heading the movement disorders clinic in Global hospital, Mumbai’s Parel, as reported by Indian Express.

The New England Journal of Medicine published a study in five patients who displayed symptoms of Guillain Barre who also suffered from COVID-19 in three hospitals in the region. Symptoms of Guillain Barre were weakness in lower limbs and tickling sensation in the skin. Within another two days, neurologic symptoms got worse until all four limbs were weakened or paralyzed, the Italian group said.

Symptoms start to show in an interval of 5-10 days, some doctors are of the opinion that it can take weeks.

The British Medical Journal too published a similar case study from Japan. A 54-year-old woman started developing numbness and weakness and was asked to stay in the hospital for two weeks. The reports showed that she was suffering from pneumonia in the chest, and was COVID-19 positive.

Most patients who have developed GBS have recovered from the said syndrome.