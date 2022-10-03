Holistic wellness meaning, process and significance: Your body is a tricky combination of many things that majorly build the most of your brain and heart. While treating any disease that you are suffering from, any form of treatment aims to target either your heart or your brain to detect the root cause of the problem and a suitable diagnosis. However, holistic wellness is a form of treatment that impacts your overall body. It’s the kind of method that aims to treat the whole mind, body, and spirit. Sattva Nation, India’s only community festival to celebrate holistic wellness and life, defines holistic wellness as an approach focusing on the whole human bodyAlso Read - Tulsi Tea Health Benefits: Not Just a Winter Drink, 7 Reasons Why You MUST Consume This 'Queen of Herbs' in Daily Diet

What is holistic wellness?

Holistic wellness is the practice of treating the whole mind, body, and spirit. A holistic approach focuses on the whole human body. Holistic wellness uses the literal meaning of the word "holistic." That is, it defines wellness as the interdependence of several dimensions of health. This includes a person's physical, emotional, mental, social, spiritual, and financial health. It is viewed as a lifestyle coupled with a deeper understanding of self. holistic wellness is the most effective method of achieving wellness due to its multi-faceted approach.

Does holistic wellness help in fighting major diseases?

Yes, it does, Because holistic treatments are more about identifying the root of an ailment instead of just addressing symptoms. The world's biggest killer is heart disease, Many forms of cancer, high blood pressure, arthritis, and obesity. Holistic wellness is an approach to health that views all aspects of an individual's life and how they interact with their environment. Holistic wellness purports that all individuals may play a role in their own wellness rather than relying solely on a medical model to treat illness and disease. It involves looking at the health of the mind, body, and spirit as a way to promote well-being.

What are the eight unique dimensions of holistic wellness?

As described by Sattva Nation, representing Purity and wisdom, there are eight unique dimensions of Holistic Wellness:

Occupational Emotional Spiritual Environmental Financial Physical Social Intellectual

These eight dimensions, when brought together, become the roadmap to holistic wellness balancing mind, body and soul. Humans merely exist when we live from one element (body or mind) when actually all the three elements (body, mind and soul) are intricately interconnected and their harmonious inter-play is a pre-requisite for holistic wellness.

While we don’t recommend not trusting other methods of treatment to cure an illness, holistic wellness definitely comes as a ray of hope for those who aim to fix the whole of themselves and not just the disease they are visibly suffering from.