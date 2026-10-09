What is IV drip therapy and why is it trending among Ahmedabad’s Gen Z ahead of Navratri?

From single-session treatments to multi-visit packages, IV drips are becoming part of some youngsters’ pre-festival routines as they prepare for Navratri celebrations.

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Why are IV drips trending among Ahmedabad’s Gen Z before Navratri (PC: Meta AI)

Navratri in Ahmedabad is known for colourful outfits, traditional music and long nights of Garba. But this year, some people are adding an unusual step to their festival preparations. Along with shopping for clothes and planning their looks, they are booking IV drip sessions at wellness and aesthetic clinics. The treatment has attracted attention because of claims that it can help people feel refreshed and maintain their appearance during the festivities. With Garba celebrations often stretching late into the night, the trend has raised questions about what the treatment involves, why people are choosing it and whether it is worth the cost.

What is IV drip therapy?

IV, or intravenous, therapy delivers fluids and selected nutrients directly into a vein through a small tube. Depending on the formulation, the infusion may contain fluids, vitamins, minerals or other ingredients. Some wellness clinics offer mixtures containing vitamin C, B-complex vitamins, zinc, magnesium and glutathione, promoting them for hydration, energy or skin-related benefits.

Unlike tablets and oral supplements, an IV infusion bypasses the digestive system. However, this does not automatically mean that it offers greater health benefits to everyone. Whether a person needs intravenous nutrients depends on their health and medical requirements.

Why is IV drip therapy trending before Navratri?

One reason behind the growing interest is the demanding schedule of Navratri. Garba involves hours of continuous dancing, often late into the night, while many participants still have work or studies the following morning. Some people are turning to IV sessions in the hope of managing tiredness and staying refreshed throughout the festival.

Appearance is another factor. With elaborate outfits, makeup and photographs forming a major part of the celebrations, some festival-goers are exploring treatments marketed for skin hydration and a brighter-looking complexion. The trend is not limited to young people, as working professionals in their 30s and 40s are also reportedly considering the sessions.

How much do IV drip sessions cost in Ahmedabad?

The price depends on the clinic, the ingredients used and the number of sessions included in a package. As per The CSR Journal, rates in Ahmedabad range from Rs 4,000 to Rs 10,000 for a single treatment, while some multi-session packages cost up to Rs 15,000.

For some customers, the treatment is a one-time expense before the festival rather than a regular part of their beauty routine. The growing interest also reflects how some people are spending more on wellness and appearance as festive celebrations become increasingly experience-focused.

Are IV drips safe, and do they really work?

Medical supervision is essential before considering IV therapy. Although intravenous fluids and nutrients can be useful for specific medical needs, there is limited evidence that healthy people gain additional cosmetic or energy benefits from elective vitamin drips compared with a balanced diet, adequate sleep and normal hydration.

Unnecessary or poorly administered infusions may cause infections, allergic reactions, fluid overload or electrolyte problems. Some ingredients may also be unsuitable for people with certain health conditions. Anyone considering the treatment should consult a qualified medical professional who can assess whether it is appropriate.