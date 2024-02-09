Home

What is JOMO, the Latest Gen Z Trend Hopping On Social Media for Good Mental Health in 2024?

There has been enough of having FOMO and the feeling taking toll on our health. But, the latest trend on the block is all about the joy of missing out.

You have probably heard the term FOMO, fear of missing out, an emotional state often triggered by social media and its unending parade of picture-perfect experiences and milestones. Scrolling through feeds can spark a creeping feeling of anxiety, the fear that we are missing out on all kinds of life-altering events and opportunities. While seeing the happiness and successes of others can inspire, motivate, and propel our personal growth, it can also cause us to go into overdrive, trying to be and do everything in our quest for perfection. New research shows that “missing out” can actually be healthy and could, in fact, be the true source of the joy we’re seeking.

The joy of missing out, or JOMO, has become one of the top wellbeing trends of 2024. An ode to downtime, JOMO celebrates intentionally taking a step back from hectic socializing and social media to find joy in spending time alone, quietly and mindfully.

Speaking exclusively with India.com, Prakriti Poddar, a Seattle-based wellbeing expert and Global Head, Mental Health at Roundglass Living app, said, “JOMO is about finding happiness in declining a party invitation to spend an evening curled up with a book or cooking a meal for your family. It celebrates taking a mindful break by doing some deep breathing instead of scrolling Instagram one more time. It’s about choosing to spend a long weekend at home just enjoying your own company because there’s no place you’d rather be.”

But wait, isn’t wellbeing about fostering social connections, stepping out of your comfort zone, and trying new experiences? Well, yes and no. The JOMO trend isn’t about saying no to everything or spending all our time in solitude. It’s about releasing the anxiety that FOMO creates and choosing rest and self-care when that’s what we’re truly craving. FOMO causes us to make decisions from a place of low self-esteem, while JOMO allows us to practice discernment and decide from a place of empowerment.

How JOMO Affects Mental Health?

In a paper titled “Associations Between Social Media Use, Personality Structure, and Development of Depression,” researchers from the state universities of Arkansas, Alabama, and Oregon say that social media leads to “problematic social comparison,” which can enhance negative feelings of oneself and others. “Connecting to people virtually may increase the risk of miscommunication or misperception that leads to relationship difficulties and potential risk for developing mental health problems,” said Renae A. Merrill, a coauthor of the paper.

JOMO, on the other hand, encourages you to unplug from online life and reconnect with the real offline world. It allows you to be authentic and true to yourself, which positively impacts your mental wellbeing. Staying away from screens also has proven benefits for people with sleep issues, stress, and lower productivity.

How to Go Cultivate JOMO?

If you’re ready to let go of comparison and reconnect with your true core desires, here are five ways to cultivate JOMO.

Practice digital detox: Take periodic breaks from social media and limit your screen use. It’s amazing how much time and mental space you can suddenly uncover. Use social media mindfully: When not on a break, set time blocks for scrolling and using social media. Use them with an intention to have a positive experience and acknowledge your feelings while consuming the content. Try to scroll without judgment and share posts without expecting an outcome. Clean up your feed to unfollow accounts that spike anxiety or negative emotions. Focus on self-care: Use your downtime to focus on your wellbeing. Gently push yourself to exercise every day, eat healthy, get enough sleep, and relax your mind. Set boundaries: Be judicious with your time and choose what you really want to do. It’s OK to say no and not give an explanation. Your time is precious. Nurture offline connections: Make plans to meet up with friends and family over a shared activity. It’s the best way to foster authentic, meaningful social connections, which feeds our social wellbeing.

Practising JOMO is like a crash course in living with intention. It encourages us to choose positive experiences and actions, which we truly want, over things that we do for the sake of others. By missing out on a few social events or hours on social media, we are gaining much more by reconnecting with what truly matters. We are embracing an inward journey to greater self-awareness and self-love.

