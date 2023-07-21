Home

What is Kaizen, The Japanese Way to Overcome Laziness and Why is it Trending?

A philosophy that was brought to light during World War II is now often used in personal life to be more productive and less lazy.

The Japanese way of the world has always been different, unique and often inspirational too. Be it anime, their philosophies on life or entertainment like Takeshi’s Castle, there has always been something about them. Amongst the many Japanese philosophies on life, the latest talk of the town is the trick of the Kaizen. This is one of the tricks in their books that helps to overcome laziness. Basically some rules, some philosophies that will let that lazy sloth come out of bed (say what!?). Yes, according to Kaizen there are some tips and tricks to life that will aid in being more productive.

This Japanese management philosophy mostly focuses on continuous improvement. What started more as a theory in the old books in business has now slowly seeped into everyday life. Today, it has become the top of the chatter as it focuses on personal development.

WHAT IS KAIZEN, THE JAPANESE TRICK TO BE MORE PRODUCTIVE?

Kaizen, which translates to “change for the better” or “continuous improvement,” is a philosophy that originated in Japan after World War II. Basically, Kaizen breaks down the process to manage small steps and eventually moves toward our individual goals.

Set small goals: One of the important and first philosophies of Kaizen is to set small achievable goals. Something that is realistic and practical. When an area is able to accomplish to few goals, there is a sense of achievement that follows and fuels the spirit of motivation and the will to do more. Small goals require minimal effort but also helps to focus on bigger things.

The 5S Method: The five-step of Japanese philosophy is – Sort, Set in Order, Shine, Standardizse, and Sustain. This helps to eliminate the clutter, lower distractions and fabricate a conducive environment for more productivity.

Frequent Breaks and Managing Time: Take short breaks after around every 25 minutes. This technique will help with better concentration and further and in managing time accordingly.

