Director Nishikant Kamat passed away on Monday in Hyderabad. He was admitted at the AIG Hospitals last month after being diagnosed with jaundice that further led to a complication called liver cirrhosis, which is a chronic and fatal condition. The 50-year-old director's health condition deteriorated a few days ago after which he was put on ventilator.

Nishikant Kamat had liver cirrhosis from the past two years. And, on August 16, he suffered from respiratory failure and hypotension, which further caused multiple organ failure. We are deeply saddened by the director's demise and pray for his soul's peace.

Here, we tell you all about the condition that took 'Drishyam' director Nishikant Kamat's life so that you can prevent it from affecting you or your loved ones.

What is Liver Cirrhosis?

Liver cirrhosis is a serious medical condition which is characterised by extreme scarring of the liver. It doesn’t occur suddenly but is a result of long-term damage to your liver caused by factors like smoking, alcoholism, hepatitis etc. When your liver gets damaged due to some reason, it tries to repair itself. In the process, it forms scar tissue. When the number of scar tissue increases, your liver struggles to perform its functions properly. Gradually, it stops working and that’s when the condition becomes fatal.

Symptoms of Liver Cirrhosis

In the beginning of the disease, a liver cirrhosis patient does not experience any symptom. They start to appear after extensive damage to your liver. During that stage, you may experience fatigue, nausea, loss of appetite, weight loss, itchy skin, and redness in palms. Signs like yellow discolouration in the eyes and skin, loss of sex drive, slurred speech, and confusion also become visible.

Major Causes of Liver Cirrhosis

There is an array of factors that can damage your liver and cause liver cirrhosis. Some of them include chronic alcohol abuse, cystic fibrosis, autoimmune hepatitis, scarring of bile ducts, iron buildup in the body, fat accumulation in the liver etc.

Risk Factor And Complications of Liver Cirrhosis

Being obese, drinking excessive alcohol, and having viral hepatitis increase your risk of developing liver cirrhosis. If not diagnosed and treated in the early stage, it can lead to complications including portal hypertension, swelling in the legs and abdomen, bleeding, malnutrition, bone disease, liver cancer, enlargement of spleen etc.

Diagnosis And Line of Treatment For Liver Cirrhosis

Routine blood tests for the level of bilirubin and certain enzyme can help a doctor know if your liver is damaged. Imaging tests and biopsy can also help in diagnosing the condition.

As far as the treatment of liver cirrhosis is concerned, it depends on the cause of the condition and the level of damage done to your liver. Based on that, medicines are prescribed to treat the symptoms and slow the progression of the scar tissue. In the last stage of liver cirrhosis, a liver transplant surgery is done.