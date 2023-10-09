What is Lumbago? 5 Signs, Symptoms And Treatment to Manage Back Pain in Kids

Home

Back Pain in Kids: Orthopedics often advise parents to closely monitor their young athletes during growth spurts. Rapid growth can lead to decreased flexibility and muscle imbalances, increasing the risk of back injuries.

Back Pain in Kids: Back pain, also known as lumbago is not just restricted to adults; children and teenagers can also suffer from it, especially those actively involved in competitive sports. In fact, studies have shown that as many as one in three adolescents aged 10 to 18 have experienced back pain within the past year. The common causes of back pain in kids and teens and valuable insights on prevention and treatment have been discussed herein. Dr Ashis Acharya, Senior Consultant Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine unit, Sir Gangaram Hospital New-Delhi said, “Unlike adults, where muscle strains are a frequent cause of back pain, children and teenagers often experience back pain due to structural injuries.”

Back Pain Signs And Symptoms in Kids And Teens

Pain that is concentrated in one area of the back. Pain and discomfort comfort occurs on one or both sides of the spine. Sometimes pain worsens with physical activity, such as sports or exercise. Impacting daily activities like trouble walking, and sleeping. Numbness, weakness, and bowel or bladder problems

“In adolescents, repetitive movements that stress the spine, such as twisting, rotating, or bending backwards, are common culprits. This can lead to conditions like muscle tear, and ligament injuries, and may develop small cracks in the vertebrae, causing persistent, achy pain, “added Dr Ashis Acharya.

Back Pain Treatment in Kids

The initial approach to treating back pain in children and teenagers involves addressing the symptoms. Some effective strategies include:

Ensure the child gets adequate rest to allow the back to heal. Over-the-counter anti-inflammatories can help reduce pain and swelling. Applying ice can provide relief and reduce inflammation.

If the back discomfort does not go away within a few days, it is advisable to see a doctor. Fortunately, surgery is rarely necessary for young individuals with back pain. Instead, physical therapy, structured exercise programs, and, in some cases, a back brace can help the spine heal and prevent further injuries if initial care does not alleviate the pain.

How to Prevent Back Pain in Kids?

Preventing back injuries, including those from overuse, is crucial for the well-being of young athletes.

Stretching or Warming Up: It is essential to keep the muscles warm and prevent injuries. Proper Conditioning: Prepare for sports seasons with appropriate conditioning exercises. Core And Hip Strengthening: Strengthening these muscle groups can provide essential support to the back. Learn Proper Technique: Ensure children learn and practice proper techniques in sports. Posture Awareness: Pay attention to maintaining good posture, especially when using technology devices like phones and computers.

Back pain in children and teens is a significant concern, especially for those engaged in sports and activities that stress the spine. Recognizing the signs and symptoms, promptly seek medical attention if needed, and implementing preventive measures can help ensure the well-being of young individuals.

