British singer Jessie J recently revealed that she is suffering from Meniere's disease because of which she struggled to hear, sing, or even walk in a straight line. She was diagnosed with Meniere disease on Christmas eve and she made this revelation on a recent Instagram live.

What is Meniere's Disease?

It is an inner-ear condition that can cause vertigo, sudden attacks, dizziness, and loss of hearing. It often leads to a hearing problem in one ear and a ringing sound. The disease usually affects only one ear. It is a chronic disease, but regular treatment and few lifestyle changes can help ease the symptoms, as per Healthline.

What causes this disease?

As per the portal, the cause of Meniere’s disease is not known, but scientists suggest that it is caused due to change in the fluid in tubes of the inner ear. It can also be because of autoimmune disease, allergies, and genetics.

Symptoms of Meniere Disease

The symptoms can be seen in episodes or attacks. It can include vertigo, loss of hearing in one ear, tinnitus, loss of balance, headaches, nausea, sweating. The symptoms occur all at once and can last for minutes or even hours. It feels like the whole room is spinning because of Vertigo.

As per reports, this disease ‘usually’ occurs to people in their 20’s and 60’s. The disease has no cure.

Meanwhile, the 32-year-old singer is in better condition, thanks to the medication provided by the doctors. Here wishing Jessie a speedy recovery!