More than 200 people have been impacted by a mink-related coronavirus in Denmark. This also includes 12 cases with a unique variant reported on 5 November. This infection has triggered culls of all 17 million farmed mink in Denmark. A Mink-related coronavirus strain has been identified in Denmark. In fact, the UK has imposed a ban on all visitors from Denmark due to the few contracting the new strain.

Since the Danish Public Health Authority discovered and informed about this mutated version of the coronavirus in mink to the government, it decided to slaughter its huge mink population.

What is Mink?

Mink is a small brown animal from Europe, North America, and Asia, or its fur, used to make expensive coats and other items of clothing. As per the World Health Organisation, Minks were infected following exposure from infected humans.

The WHO also stated that the reports are concerning, but further studies are needed to understand the implications for treatments and vaccines.

“We need to wait and see what the implications are but I don’t think we should come to any conclusions about whether this particular mutation is going to impact vaccine efficacy,” chief scientist, Soumya Swaminathan told BBC.

As per The Copenhagen Post, Denmark is the world’s largest mink producer, with a 15-17 million strong mink population across 1,100 farms. The country’s mink population is valued at roughly 3 billion kroner.

Can Mink Spread COVID-19 to Humans?

Detailed analyses and scientific studies are needed to better understand the reported mutations. The sharing of full genome sequences of human and animal strains will continue to facilitate detailed analyses by partners. Members of the WHO SARS-CoV-2 Virus Evolution Working Group are working with Danish scientists to better understand the available results and collaborate on further studies. Further scientific and laboratory-based studies will be undertaken to understand the implications of these viruses in terms of available SARS-CoV-2 diagnostics, therapeutics, and vaccines in development reported WHO.

Although, WHO has advised all countries to strengthen surveillance for COVID-19 at the animal-human interface where susceptible animal reservoirs are identified, which includes mink farms. They are also reminding countries to strengthen farming biosafety and biosecurity measures around known animal reservoirs in order to limit the risk of zoonotic events associated with SARS-CoV-2.

It includes infection prevention and control measures for animal workers, farm visitors, and those who may be involved in animal husbandry or culling.

In order to avoid the risk of transmission, WHO has advised to avoid close contact with people suffering from acute respiratory infections, ensure handwashing, social distancing, and use of masks.