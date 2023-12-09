Home

Pantone has announced Peach Fuzz has the colour of the year for 2024. Here is how colours also affect our mental health.

What is Pantone's Colour of the Year And Why It is Relevant? Here is How Colour Schemes May Affect Your Mental Health (Freepik)

What is your favourite colour? Does it make you feel an emotion? Yes, we all have a certain idea for certain colours. Like yellow makes us feel warm and exudes happy vibes. Pink is a little mushy while red is either romantic or heated. Colour schemas are subjective. Pantone, like its annual ritual, has announced the colour of the year 2024 and it is called Peach Fuzz.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PANTONE (@pantone)

Why is Peach Fuzz Colour of The Year?

We are living in complex contemporary era. There is so much angst and negativity. A smudge of soft, positivity and altruism is all we need to become a beacon hope. A spark to keep looking forward. And hence, Pantone named Peach Fuzz as the colour of 2023.

According to Pantone, it is velvety gentle peach whose all-embracing spirit enriches mind, body, and heart. A warm and cozy shade highlighting our desire for togetherness with others and the feelings this creates, PANTONE 13-1023 Peach Fuzz presents a fresh approach to a new softness. Subtly sensual, PANTONE 13-1023 Peach Fuzz is a heartfelt peach hue bringing a feeling of tenderness and communicating a message of caring and sharing, community and collaboration. Highly suggestive of good taste, PANTONE 13-1023 Peach Fuzz is a gift to the senses, creating a symbiotic relationship between our sense of taste, sight, touch, and scent.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PANTONE (@pantone)

According to Vogue, Laurie Pressman, Vice President of the Pantone Color Institute explained, “The colour needed to express our desire, to want to be close to those we love, and the joy we get when allowing ourselves to tune into who we are and just savour that moment of quiet time. [It also] needed to be a color that’s warm and welcoming… [and] conveyed a message of compassion and empathy, one that was nurturing, whose cozy sensibility brought people together and elicited a feeling of tactility.”

How Colours Affect Mental Health?

Colour psychology is the study of how colour choices affect our emotions and behaviours. It explores the associations we make with different colours and how those associations can influence our feelings, thoughts, and actions.

Reduces stress and anxiety: Surrounding yourself with calming colours like blue and green can promote relaxation and reduce stress. This can be helpful for individuals with anxiety disorders or those experiencing stress-related symptoms. Boosting mood and energy: Warm colours like yellow and orange can elevate mood and increase energy levels. This can be beneficial for individuals struggling with depression or fatigue. Improving cognitive function: Certain colours, like green and blue, have been shown to enhance focus and concentration. This can be helpful for students, professionals, and anyone looking to improve their cognitive performance. Promoting creativity and inspiration: Purple and orange are often associated with creativity and imagination. Incorporating these colours into your workspace or environment can stimulate creative thinking and problem-solving. Enhancing sleep quality: The calming effects of blue light can promote better sleep. Using blue light filters on electronic devices in the evening can help you fall asleep faster and sleep more soundly.

It’s important to note that individual responses to colour can vary based on personal experiences and cultural backgrounds. Additionally, lighting and the overall context can influence how we perceive and respond to colour.

By understanding the principles of colour psychology, individuals and professionals can make informed decisions about colour choices in their environment, potentially leading to improved mental wellbeing and enhanced quality of life.

While colours just seem like a pretty shades that often are a treat to eyes, well, it can be a more than that as well. There is science behind how these shades affect our moods and mental health. Therefore, this years lets paint our world Peach Fuzz!

