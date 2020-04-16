Plasma Therapy Technique: Due to unavailability of an effective vaccine against coronavirus, various countries are trying to find out a treatment option that can show some ray of hope. In a bid to do that, researchers conducted various extensive studies and found out that plasma therapy can be helpful in this regard and can treat critically ill COVID-19 patients. The method has in fact shown promising effects in China, which is the epicenter of coronavirus outbreak. Also Read - Coronavirus: India in Final Stages of Framing Protocols For Clinical Trial of Plasma Therapy, Says ICMR

The Indian Council of Medical Research (IMCR) had also invited various Indian institutions to take part in the clinical trails of convalescent plasma therapy to find its efficacy and if it is safe to use. Also Read - Kerala Gets Approval From ICMR to Use Plasma Therapy For COVID-19 Treatment

After positive results, the IMCR finally gave its approval to Kerala for its use in the treatment of COVID-19 affected patients. It became the first state to commence this medical technique. Now, even Delhi will be using convalescent plasma therapy on a trial basis. This is what was announced by Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Anil Baijal.

As convalescent plasma therapy is quite in news these days, you may be wondering what is it exactly? Read further to know everything about this treatment method.

What is Plasma Therapy?

When you get infected by a pathogen, your body’s immune system starts producing proteins called antibodies in order to kill those pathogens. In case of sufficient antibodies’ production, you can recover yourself from the disease caused by the pathogen.

In convalescent plasma therapy, doctors use the blood plasma of a healthy person to transfer his immunity against a particular disease to a critically ill patient. In the case of coronavirus, doctors will use the blood plasma of a recovered patient and transfer it to extremely sick patients. According to doctors, immunity develops early in people with mild symptoms of COVID-19 or those who are asymptomatic patients.

Is convalescent plasma therapy effective in treating COVID-19 patients?

Convalescent plasma therapy provides passive immunization to patients who are critically ill and are likely to die. This is done so that their immune system can get triggered and restart working efficiently and fight against the virus. It provides temporary immunity against the virus and gives you enough time to recover from the disease. However, chances of reinfection after recovery remains there. But, a vaccine can provide life-long immunity against coronavirus.