What is Prosopagnosia Disorder That Shenaz Treasury Has Been Diagnosed With? All You Need to Know

Actor-social media influencer Shenaz Treasury took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday to share that she has been diagnosed with Prosopagnosia. In the post, she mentioned that she had issues remembering peoples' faces, but managed to remember them by their voices.

The actor who made her debut with Ishq Vishk (2003) turned travel vlogger who keeps sharing her adventures on her social media. Shenaz explained that Prosopagnosia is a disorder, also known as face blindness, where you cannot recognize people's faces. In her Instagram stories, she wrote, "I have been diagnosed with prosopagnosia 2. Now, I understand why I've never been able to put faces together. It's a cognitive disorder. I always felt ashamed that I can't recognise faces. I recognise voices."

The Delhi Belly actor holds a strong social media presence. Shehnaz explained the signs and symptoms of the cognitive disorder. “Signs and symptoms of face blindness/prosopagnosia. 1. You have failed to recognise a close friend or family member, especially when you weren’t expecting to see them. Yes, that is me. Takes me a minute to register who the person is. Sometimes even a close friend I haven’t seen in a while.”

In another slide, she wrote, “You have difficulty recognising neighbours, friends, coworkers, clients, schoolmates. People you know expect you to recognise them. Failing to recognise someone might make you seem aloof. Many sufferers report losing friends and offending coworkers because they have failed to recognise them. This is me.”

She further wrote, “So you confuse characters in movies or on television more so than other people? Yes, I do. I can’t tell the difference if two characters have the same height and build and hairstyle.”

The social media star concluded by saying, “So now please understand that this is a real disorder and not me being aloof or snobbish.” She called it a “real brain issue.”

Shenaz was also seen in movies such as Umar, Aagey Se Right, Radio, Luv Ka The End, and many others.