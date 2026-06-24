What is Sensorineural Hearing Loss? Condition through which Padma Bhushan Alka Yagnik is suffering from: Explained

After Alka Yagnik opened up about her hearing condition, many people became curious about the disorder and its impact on everyday life. Here is a closer look at its causes, warning signs and available treatments.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/lifestyle/what-is-sensorineural-hearing-loss-condition-through-which-padma-bhushan-alka-yagnik-is-suffering-from-explained-8456062/ Copy

Padma Bhushan Alka Yagnik is suffering from sensorineural hearing loss (PC: Twitter)

For generations of music lovers, the voice of Padma Bhushan awardee Alka Yagnik has been a constant presence in some of Bollywood’s most loved songs. Recently, the celebrated singer received one of the country’s highest civilian honours from President Droupadi Murmu. While expressing gratitude for the recognition, Alka also spoke about a personal health struggle that has affected her life over the last two years. Her revelation drew attention not only because of her popularity but also because many people were unfamiliar with the condition she is battling known as Sensorineural Hearing Loss, a serious hearing disorder that can impact a person’s ability to hear and understand sounds clearly.

Alka Yagnik opens up about her health battle

After receiving the Padma Bhushan, the legendary singer shared an emotional message about the challenges she has been facing. The singer revealed that she had stayed away from public appearances and professional commitments due to health issues. She thanked her fans, friends and well-wishers for their constant support during a difficult phase. Alka had earlier disclosed that she was diagnosed with Sensorineural Hearing Loss after suffering from a viral attack. Her revelation surprised many admirers who had wondered why she had been missing from public events and music-related appearances.

See the viral post of Alka Yagnik here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alka Yagnik (@therealalkayagnik)



What is Sensorineural Hearing Loss?

Sensorineural Hearing Loss, often referred to as SNHL, is one of the most common forms of permanent hearing loss. The condition occurs when there is damage to the inner ear or the auditory nerve that carries sound signals from the ear to the brain.

Inside the ear are tiny hair cells located in a structure known as the cochlea. These delicate cells help convert sound vibrations into signals that the brain can understand. When these cells become damaged, hearing ability can decline significantly. Unlike many other cells in the body, these hair cells usually do not regenerate naturally, which is why the condition is often permanent. The condition can affect one ear or both ears and may develop gradually over time or appear suddenly in some cases.

What causes Sensorineural Hearing Loss?

There are several possible reasons behind Sensorineural Hearing Loss. Some people are born with the condition due to genetic factors or complications during pregnancy and birth. Others develop it later because of viral infections, severe illnesses, head injuries, prolonged exposure to loud noise or age-related hearing decline. In Alka Yagnik’s case, the condition was reportedly triggered by a viral attack that affected her hearing system.

Common symptoms that people should not ignore

The symptoms of Sensorineural Hearing Loss can vary from person to person. However, some warning signs are commonly reported. People may find it difficult to hear high-pitched sounds or understand conversations in crowded places. Many patients say voices begin to sound muffled or unclear. Some experience tinnitus, a condition that causes ringing or buzzing sounds in the ears. Others struggle to follow discussions involving multiple people at the same time. These symptoms can gradually affect communication, confidence and overall quality of life if left untreated.

Big Question: Can Sensorineural Hearing Loss be treated?

Although the damage caused by Sensorineural Hearing Loss is usually permanent, several treatment options can help improve hearing and daily functioning. Depending on the severity of the condition, doctors may recommend hearing aids, hearing rehabilitation therapy or advanced medical interventions such as cochlear implants. Early diagnosis remains one of the most important factors in managing the condition effectively. Timely medical attention can help patients adapt better and improve their ability to communicate.