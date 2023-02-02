Home

Lifestyle

What is Super Brain Yoga, How to do it And How Does it Improve Your Work And Life? Expert Answers

What is Super Brain Yoga, How to do it And How Does it Improve Your Work And Life? Expert Answers

If you haven't still made yoga an active part of your lifestyle, you seriously need to rejig your life's priorities right away. Here's more about something called 'super brain yoga' and how can it improve your life which actual results.

What is Super Brain Yoga, How to do it And How Does it Improve Your Work And Life Expert Answers

What is super brain yoga: The distinction between right and left brain functions is made possible by the corpus callosum, which joins the human brain’s two distinct cerebral hemispheres. Despite the sides’ similarities, they have quite different functions. Super Brain Yoga, which balances both hemispheres of the brain and raises energy to the brain, is essentially a type of acupressure and breathing method.

HOW TO DO SUPER BRAIN YOGA: STEP-BY-STEP GUIDE

Stand tall and straight with your arms by your side Lift your left arm and hold your right earlobe with your thumb and index finger. Your thumb should be in front Lift your right arm and hold your left earlobe. Your right arm should be over your left arm Inhale deeply and squat down slowly to a sitting position Stay in this position for 2-3 seconds Gently exhale as you rise again. This completes one cycle You may repeat this cycle about 15 times every day

BENEFITS OF SUPER BRAIN YOGA

The acupuncture sites on your earlobe that are activated by Super Brain Yoga stimulate your grey matter. Your brain benefits from this activity by coordinating the left and right brains Distributing energy levels and inducing calmness Stimulating thinking capacity Increasing mental energy Making you more creative Developing cognitive powers Improving focus, concentration, and memory power Boosting decision-making skills Relieving stress or behavioural problems Making you more psychologically balanced Aids in enhancing mental coordination.

Enhances the overall sense of relaxation and decreases fatigue.

Decreases stress and anxiety, therefore, increasing the immune system.

Increases creativity

Enables peak performance

SuperBrain Yoga synchronises the brain waves. The synchronization of brain waves leads to whole-brain thinking and the building of more connections between seemingly disparate parts of the brain.

Consistent use of the SuperBrain Yoga exercise awakens the latent areas of the brain.

The emotional or limbic brain appears to be brought under control by the higher cognitive or cortical brain, which leads to a heightened sense of calmness and focus as one can readily utilize and harmonize the mental and emotional faculties.

Super Brain yoga increases overall brain activity.

WHAT HAPPENS TO YOUR BODY WHEN YOU DO SUPER BRAIN YOGA DAILY

Daily Super Brain Yoga practice is very beneficial for treating a wide range of illnesses, such as ADHD, addictions, autism, poor memory and retention, learning disabilities, dyslexia, Alzheimer’s, anxiety and mood disorders, and stress relief. SuperBrain Yoga has been shown to significantly improve academic and behavioural performance, class engagement, and social skills in school children with impairments like ADHD/ADD, developmental and cognitive delays, Down syndrome, and specific learning difficulties, according to pilot studies. You could also do some guided meditation after this exercise

The workout makes use of the body’s energy centers, which take in, process, and transfer energy to various body areas. Major acupuncture points are these fundamental energy centers.

— Inputs by Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Founder: Akshar Yoga Institutions, Himalaya Yoga Ashrama, World Yoga Organisation