What is the 2-Minute Long Japanese Breathing Technique For Weight Loss and Does it Work? Here is What We Know

Deep breathing exercises are known to serve several health benefits but this Japanese technique is said to help with weight loss too. Here is the truth.

Weight loss requires dedication and time. But sometimes, we look out for quick ways to burn belly fat. While there are several ways to quick weight loss, sustaining it can be a challenge. Recently a new trend of Japanese deep breathing is once again up in the air. The 2-minute Japanese breathing technique for weight loss, also known as the “Ryosuke Long Breath Diet,” involves a specific standing posture and a unique breathing pattern.

The Technique:

Stand Tall: Stand straight with one leg forward and the other leg at the back. Keep your feet shoulder-width apart.

Engage Your Glutes: Squeeze your glutes and transfer all your body weight to the back foot.

Reach Up: Lift your arms straight up above your head, with your palms facing each other.

Inhale Slowly: Inhale slowly for 3 seconds, focusing on filling your abdomen with air.

Exhale Forcefully: Exhale forcefully for 7 seconds, contracting your abdominal muscles and making a “whoosh” sound.

Repeat: Repeat steps 3-5 for 2 minutes.

Does it work or Not?

The effectiveness of the Ryosuke Long Breath Diet for weight loss is still under debate. While some studies have shown promising results, others haven’t found significant effects. So far it has been reported that the breathing technique may have few benefits like:

Increased Oxygen Intake: The deep, forced breathing may increase oxygen intake, which could potentially boost metabolism and burn more calories.

The deep, forced breathing may increase oxygen intake, which could potentially boost metabolism and burn more calories. Improved Digestion: The breathing technique may also activate the parasympathetic nervous system, which is responsible for relaxation and digestion. This could potentially improve gut health and digestion.

The breathing technique may also activate the parasympathetic nervous system, which is responsible for relaxation and digestion. This could potentially improve gut health and digestion. Stress Reduction: The focused breathing can also help reduce stress, which can contribute to weight gain.

However, it’s important to note that more research needed. More research is needed to determine the long-term effectiveness and safety of this technique for weight loss. While the Ryosuke Long Breath Diet may offer some benefits, it’s important to remember that it’s not a magic bullet for weight loss. It should be combined with a healthy diet and regular exercise for optimal results.

Overall, the Ryosuke Long Breath Diet may be a safe and potentially beneficial technique for weight loss. However, more research is needed to confirm its effectiveness. If you’re interested in trying this technique, it’s important to listen to your body and consult with your doctor before starting.*

