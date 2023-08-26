Home

What is The 60-Second Rule, Secret to Glowing Skin? Know All About Beauty Trend

According to the 60-second rule, you should take your time cleaning your face for a full minute rather than the typical 15-20 seconds.

What if we told you there was a basic skincare tip that could completely transform the way your skin looks? The 60-second rule is a face-washing technique that is self-explanatory and recommends washing your face for a complete 60 seconds or one minute as opposed to the typical 15-20 seconds.

WHAT IS THE 60-SECOND RULE IN SKINCARE?

You wash your face for 60 seconds or a whole minute rather than just 15-20 seconds. Ensuring your skin is completely cleansed is the aim behind it.

After LA-based beautyologist and aesthetician Nayamka Robert-Smith tweeted about it using the hashtag #60secondrule, this beauty fad gained popularity. In the morning and at night, Robert-Smith instructs her followers to wash their faces for a full minute. This is justified by the fact that it takes a full 60 seconds for the skincare product to absorb properly and begin the desired transformational process.

HOW DOES THE 60-SECOND RULE IN SKINCARE WORK WONDERS?

A thorough cleaning removes superfluous oil, dust, and allergies while allowing for enhanced active ingredient absorption. You may remove all the oils from your skin and avoid pore blockage by gently rubbing your face for 60 seconds with a face wash or cleanser. Most of the oils on your skin are neutralized in about 60 seconds. You must remember to moisturize your skin, though, by adhering to the 60-second guideline.

Depriving your skin of its natural oils will only cause it to eventually overcompensate by creating additional oil. Applying moisturizer will soothe it, restore the skin’s protective barrier, and lessen any irritation or stretching sensation.

IS THE 60-SECOND SKINCARE RULE SUITABLE FOR ALL?

Each skin is unique and calls for a distinct strategy. The same is crucial to bear in mind while you create your cleaning regimen. Test it on a small area of skin initially to see how it affects your skin. This form of washing is not recommended for you if it leaves your skin feeling scratchy, constrictive, or excessively dry.

Tip: Do not go directly from 20 seconds to 60 seconds. Increase the massage’s duration gradually to give your skin time to adjust to the new regime.

