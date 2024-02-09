Home

Lifestyle

What is the Difference Between Weight Training and Strength Training? All You Need to Know

What is the Difference Between Weight Training and Strength Training? All You Need to Know

Strength and weight training are two terms often used interchangeably

What is the Difference Between Weight Training and Strength Training? All You Need to Know (Freepik)

Cardio workout, strength training, weight training, leg day, etc are different forms of exercises that cater to different parts of the body. While weight loss is important, not everyone is exercising to lose weight. Sometimes it is just about being fit and having good strength. Also, not all exercise routines focus on shedding belly fat. Strength and weight training are two popular terms in the world of fitness and are often interchangeably used, However, these two are slightly different. But what exactly is the difference?

Trending Now

Strength Training vs Weight Training

Strength Training

You may like to read

Strength training refers to any form of exercise or physical activity aimed at increasing muscular strength, power, and endurance.

The primary goal of strength training is to improve the ability of muscles to generate force against resistance. This can involve using various training modalities, such as free weights, resistance machines, resistance bands, bodyweight exercises, or even functional movements like squats, push-ups, and lunges.

Strength training typically involves performing exercises with relatively heavy loads and lower repetitions.

The emphasis is on challenging the muscles to work against resistance, leading to adaptations that result in increased strength and muscle mass.

Weight Training

Weight training is a specific subset of strength training that involves using weights, such as dumbbells, barbells, weight machines, or kettlebells, as the primary form of resistance.

It focuses on exercises that primarily involve lifting weights to target specific muscle groups or movements. Weight training can include exercises like bicep curls, bench presses, squats, deadlifts, and shoulder presses.

While weight training is a type of strength training, it is more specifically associated with exercises that use external weights for resistance.

Weight training can be an effective way to build strength, improve muscle tone, increase bone density, and enhance overall physical fitness.

Weight training is a type of strength training but the major focus is on building muscle strength and resistance. On the other hand, strength training does not necessarily make use of weights. As the name goes, it is more about building body strength. These two in turn may help the weight loss process.

It is also important to note that, posture and form two important things to be mindful of while exercising. It is always better to consult an expert slight slip in posture can cost a lot. Also, remember to warm up and cool down before and after every workout session respectively. All these tips often get neglected but are important to avoid any injuries.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.