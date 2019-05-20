Getting your dresses, shorts and skirts out? Good. But it is also important to pay attention to the material of clothes you are wearing. Summer is the season of not just sweat, it is also the season of infections. When it comes to certain materials, it is best to avoid them in this hot season. Here are some tips you need to keep in mind when choosing clothes for summer.

We can’t stress this enough, but wearing 100 per cent cotton clothes would like doing your body a huge favour. Cotton lets your body breathe and absorbs sweat, keeping you cool and comfortable. It is a natural fabric and hence you wouldn’t have to worry about getting infections. Linen is another natural fabric that is highly recommended for summers.

Certain materials are a huge no-no: Rayon, nylon and polyester are not entirely natural and do not absorb sweat. These materials don’t just tend to trap the moisture in, they can also lead to the growth of bacteria. When you wear these materials for a long time in summer, you tend to sweat more and also reek more of sweat. For those who already suffer from body odour problems, these, materials are best avoided.

Satin, silk, leather or clothes with brocade, lace, net or embellishments can irritate the skin and cause rashes. So if you have a wedding in summer and you want to wear your saree with these kind of designs, you have got to be very careful.

It is important to keep yourself covered when you are directly exposed to sunlight. Wearing light, cotton fabrics with full sleeves is a good idea.

Chaffing between your thighs is very common during summers and can be painful to deal with when you want to wear skirts or shorts. It is best to keep the area between your thighs dry with talcum powder or medicated powder.

You must wear light-coloured clothes, instead of those with dark colours to keep heat away and to keep your body cool. Whites and pastel shades are recommended for summers. Keep the blacks and blues for colder weathers as they can make your body feel warm and uncomfortable.