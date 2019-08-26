Psoriasis is a chronic and recurrent inflammatory skin condition caused by an overactive immune system. Incidence of psoriasis occurs with equal frequency in men and woman. Mean age of onset is 27 years of age but can range between neonates to geriatrics. Psoriasis is an inherited skin disorder. Dr Pallavi Sule, dermatologist and aesthetic physician explains, “The symptoms of Psoriasis, are red inflamed patches with thick silvery white scales. The areas involved can vary from localised to generalised patches. But the disease has a predilection for the scalp, nails, extensors of the limbs, umbilical region and sacrum. Subjective symptoms like itching, burning may be present and may cause extreme discomfort to the patient.”

Here are the different types of psoriasis, treatment, diagnosis, triggers, treatment and diet.

TYPES:

· Guttate psoriasis: Typical coin like or water drops like lesions of size 2-5mm in diameter appear as an abrupt eruption following acute infection (respiratory infections). The age group affected is generally below 30 years.

· Pustular psoriasis: Lakes of pus develop on palms of hands and soles of feet. The patient is frequently ill with fever, redness of skin and cachexia.

· Inverse psoriasis: This variant selectively involves the folds, recesses and flexor surfaces that is ears, axillae, groins, inflammatory folds, navel, lips, web spaces.

· Napkin psoriasis: Psoriasis in the diaper area, affects the infants, ages 2months to 8 months of age. Bright red patches in the diaper area, which respond to creams but psoriasis may appear in adulthood.

· Psoratric arthritis: The variant affects the joints of the fingers and feet which may result in permanent deformity.

· Erythrodermic psoriasis: Patients with psoriasis may develop generalised erythroderma

COURSE: The course of psoriasis is unpredictable. The onset may be sudden and widespread. It usually begins on the scalp or elbows with symmetrical involvement of the body parts.

TRIGGERS: Psoriasis is a majorly an inherited inflammatory skin disorder. Few triggers are respiratory infection caused by streptococci bacteria, stress, drugs like beta-blockers, antimalarials, lipid-lowering drugs, cold climatic conditions.

TREATMENT: Psoriasis is treated according to the extent and severity of the disease. Local applications of steroid-based creams and ointments are recommended for limited plaque psoriasis. At times keratolytic agents like salicylic acid can be included. An ultraviolet light or phototherapy is another modality of treatment. For generalised psoriasis oral steroids, methotrexate, cyclosporine or biologic agents can be included.

DIET: Including inti inflammatory fish oils and polyunsaturated fatty acids helps.