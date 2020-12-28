2021 New Year Horoscope Prediction As Per Zodiac Sign: Well, the year 2020 is going to be good riddance for many if not all of us. With the new year 2021, it is again that time of the year where you must be wondering how the stars will align. Many of you might be excited to know if the coming year going to bring some hope and positivity to your life. It always excites us to know the future and get an idea of how things are going to turn for us. Famous tarot card reader, Munisha Khatwani gives us horoscope predictions for 2021 based on your zodiac sign. Finances, personal life, and career always remain the focal points for most of us and we all want to grow in these areas. Also Read - Weekly Horoscope Reading From Dec 28 to Jan 3: Munisha Khatwani Predicts This Week For You And Highlights Important Events

Read further to know the full horoscope prediction for the year 2021 by tarot card reader Munisha Khatwani. Also Read - Birthday Horoscope From Dec 21-Dec 27: Munisha Khatwani Says 'This is a Powerful Week'

Aries : Year of change on the personal front especially post June. Be more careful about health . Favorable months : Jan/March/May.

Taurus : Relief from some financial mess. Focus will be your career and finances. Watch out for family issues .Favorable months: April / June / August

Gemini : Health will be better. Focus on some personal growth especially spiritually. Professional gains from May. Favorable months: March / June / Sept

Cancer : Look at new adventures : card of death signifies major changes in life. 2021 is all about endings and beginnings. Good months: Feb / April / October

Leo: Time for awareness & realizations as you decide to take more responsibilities in your life especially post March says the judgement card. 2021 sees you focusing on travel and foreign matters. Favorable months: March / June / Nov

Virgo : Career growth is on the horizon, Year sees career success, new opportunities coming including financial growth . Health will be of concern including mental health. Good months: March / August / November

Libra : New developments on the family front & it’s a bright & happy time on that aspect. You need to focus on internal changes & career opportunities post May: Good months : June / Aug / October

Scorpio: Let go and surrender to the universe, says your card of the hanged man. Finances will & should be your priority. Favorable months: April / July / October

Sagittarius: You will have a new approach towards your career & will be more hardworking than before. 2021 asks you to let bygones be bygones & practice forgiveness for peace . Favorable months: May / July / September

Capricorn: 2021 requires you to turn a new leaf in your personal life & think of some new approaches. Career & finances will pick up post mid year. Be careful of partnerships. Favorable months: March / June / Oct

Aquarius: The card of the world shows a lot of contentment in your family life. Good year for your attention to be focused on spiritual growth and awareness generally. Favorable months: Jan / April / august

Pisces: 2021 is a make or break year for many of you on the personal front or family front as you have set deadlines for yourself & your goals. Finances will be better after April & you may clear some debts. Favorable months: May / July / September