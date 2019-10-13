As the photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi strolling and picking up dirt (Plogging) at the Mamallapuram Beach went viral, a lot of attention was diverted to the thing that he was seen carrying in his hand. The PM cleared the air and tweeted admitting that he was carrying an acupressure roller. He also added he uses these rollers and finds them very effective.

Since yesterday, many of you have been asking – what is it that I was carrying in my hands when I went plogging at a beach in Mamallapuram. It is an acupressure roller that I often use. I have found it to be very helpful. pic.twitter.com/NdL3rR7Bna — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 13, 2019

Acupressure is a touch therapy, which works by invoking vital energy flow by massaging special acupoints in the body. Interestingly, it is believed to have originated in ancient Chinese medical studies. And Modi was seeing with his acupressure roller during his visit to Mahabalipuram which hosted a two-day informal summit between PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

There are many acupressure accessories available in the market, including acupressure shoe, wristbands, rollers, etc. The benefits of using acupressure include reduced body pain, relaxed feeling, improved blood circulation.

The Prime Minister was in the historic coastal town for a two-day informal summit with Chinese President, where Modi and Xi Jinping visited the beachside temple complex, witnessed cultural shows and held several rounds of talks.

On Day 2 of the summit, PM Modi went on a cleanliness drive and a short video of the same showed him walking barefoot in the sand, collecting trash in a bag.