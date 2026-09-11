What’s on BRICS Menu? Quinoa, Upma and exotic dishes: Here’s what Delhi’s Leela Palace is serving Putin, Xi and other guests

From regional Indian flavours to contemporary creations, Delhi's Leela Palace is preparing a distinctive culinary experience for guests attending the BRICS Summit.

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Inside Leela Palace's preparations to welcome global delegates (PC: ANI)

As New Delhi prepares to welcome global leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, for the BRICS Summit 2026, luxury hotels in the capital are getting ready for an important diplomatic gathering. At The Leela Palace, New Delhi, preparations have centred on creating a food experience that gives international guests a taste of India. Chefs have been working on carefully planned menus that combine Indian flavours with familiar international choices. From indigenous grains and wellness-focused dishes to handcrafted edible creations, the hotel’s culinary preparations aim to make the visit memorable while presenting India’s diverse food traditions in a contemporary style.

What’s on the BRICS menu at The Leela Palace?

As per the Press Trust of India (PTI), The Leela Palace has been working with representatives of visiting delegations to understand their food preferences and dietary requirements ahead of the summit. The menus have been planned accordingly, with Indian cuisine taking centre stage while familiar international flavours are also included.

The hotel has been preparing for the summit for months, with chefs and service teams working on menu planning, tasting, sourcing and presentation. The aim is to create dishes that introduce international guests to Indian ingredients while keeping the overall dining experience contemporary and accessible.

Quinoa upma, ragi dosa and millet-based dishes

One of the highlights of the menu is the use of indigenous grains. The Leela Palace is incorporating ingredients such as millet, barley, jowar and sattu into its culinary offerings.

As part of its Aujasya wellness programme, the hotel is also preparing dishes including quinoa upma, ragi dosa and finger millet payasam. These preparations give international guests an opportunity to sample Indian ingredients in dishes that have a modern approach.

Executive Sous Chef Astik Oberoi, who is overseeing the hotel’s BRICS culinary preparations, said, “Among the experiences, we are also focusing on Aujasya by The Leela, which is the wellness programme, and there are certain dishes which include millets such as quinoa upma, ragi dosa, and finger millet payasam.”

The menu has been designed around the idea of showcasing India’s culinary diversity without making the dining experience unfamiliar for foreign delegates.

See video of Executive Sous Chef Astik Oberoi here

VIDEO | Delhi: “The menus have been very thoughtfully curated for each and every delegation,” says Astik Oberoi, Executive Sous-Chef, The Leela Palace, on preparations for the BRICS Summit. pic.twitter.com/xZNqXzCwBl — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 9, 2026

Edible lotus adds an Indian touch

The hotel’s special preparations extend beyond the main meals. Guests staying at The Leela Palace will also find Indian-inspired offerings in their rooms, including millet cookies, handmade granola bars and wellness infusions. One of the more unusual creations is a handcrafted edible lotus flavoured with rose, saffron and cardamom. It is paired with indigenous Indian fruits and gives the welcome experience a distinctly Indian identity.

The lotus also carries symbolic importance as India’s national flower and has been incorporated into the hotel’s BRICS-themed hospitality.

The Leela Palace prepares for international guests

The BRICS Summit 2026 will be held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on September 12 and 13. Hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the 18th BRICS Summit brings together several prominent world leaders, partner nations and representatives of global organisations.

The international lineup includes Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.

For The Leela Palace, the summit provides an opportunity to present Indian hospitality through food and service. The hotel’s focus on indigenous grains, regional ingredients and contemporary Indian preparations is aimed at giving international delegates a distinctive culinary experience during their stay.