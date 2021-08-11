Tokyo Olympics: We are in this era where equal space and representation need to be given and appreciated. The Tokyo Olympics ended with many historic winnings, important issues being highlighted, and attaining almost equal representation of masses. While all the ups are celebrated, Mattel, the manufacturer of Barbie is facing severe criticism on social media. The criticism is for the lack of Asian representation of the collection of Olympics 2020 dolls.Also Read - Neeraj Chopra's Diet: From Favourite Street Food to Cheat Meal, Everything That's 'Best For Athletes'
CNN reports that Mattel was in collaboration with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Tokyo 2020 organisers to release a new line of dolls in February 2020 to rejoice five new events that were added to Olympics. The dolls represented five new games which were – baseball/softball, sport, climbing, karate, skateboarding and surfing.
Earlier, Janet Hsu, the Chief Franchise Officer of Mattel, released a press statement. Janet Hsu said," Tokyo 2020 is a monumental event that brings the world together through sport and inspires fans of all ages. The Mattel Tokyo 2020 Collection honours these sports and inspires a new generation through the Olympic spirit and outstanding athletic tradition. The Mattel Tokyo 2020 Collection honours these sports and inspires a new generation through the Olympic spirit and outstanding athletic tradition."
However, social media was quick to point out the non-inclusivity of Asians. People also expressed their dissent and their concerns on the non-inclusivity. Despite the innovation and a talk on inclusivity, Mattel failed to do so. Even during the re-promotion, Asian dolls were not present in the collection of dolls.
Here are some tweets:
Despite the Olympics being held in Japan, an Asian country, Karate – a sport primarily played in Japan, and many athletes representing different parts of Asia, Mattel failed to be inclusive and diverse in the production of barbie for the Olympics.
Mattel is yet to release a fresh press statement after receiving severe criticism on the imitation of inclusivity and innovation talks.