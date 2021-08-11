Tokyo Olympics: We are in this era where equal space and representation need to be given and appreciated. The Tokyo Olympics ended with many historic winnings, important issues being highlighted, and attaining almost equal representation of masses. While all the ups are celebrated, Mattel, the manufacturer of Barbie is facing severe criticism on social media. The criticism is for the lack of Asian representation of the collection of Olympics 2020 dolls.Also Read - Neeraj Chopra's Diet: From Favourite Street Food to Cheat Meal, Everything That's 'Best For Athletes'

CNN reports that Mattel was in collaboration with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Tokyo 2020 organisers to release a new line of dolls in February 2020 to rejoice five new events that were added to Olympics. The dolls represented five new games which were – baseball/softball, sport, climbing, karate, skateboarding and surfing.

#Barbie is committed to empowering girls to participate in sports by capturing the fun and friendship of the season, and inspiring kids to find the athlete within.🏅 #YouCanBeAnything #tokyo2020 #Olympics https://t.co/MFjn2ZhfvW pic.twitter.com/XftIDTaZMo — Barbie (@Barbie) July 28, 2021



Earlier, Janet Hsu, the Chief Franchise Officer of Mattel, released a press statement. Janet Hsu said," Tokyo 2020 is a monumental event that brings the world together through sport and inspires fans of all ages. The Mattel Tokyo 2020 Collection honours these sports and inspires a new generation through the Olympic spirit and outstanding athletic tradition. The Mattel Tokyo 2020 Collection honours these sports and inspires a new generation through the Olympic spirit and outstanding athletic tradition."

However, social media was quick to point out the non-inclusivity of Asians. People also expressed their dissent and their concerns on the non-inclusivity. Despite the innovation and a talk on inclusivity, Mattel failed to do so. Even during the re-promotion, Asian dolls were not present in the collection of dolls.

According to Mattel you can can anything , but ASIAN if you want to be included. The Olympics is literally happening in Asia. An Asian countries has the most gold medals. An Asian-American won gold in one of the biggest and most poplar event. Talk about tone deaf. Do much better! — Allen Chan (@achan0501) August 6, 2021

Where’s the Asian Barbie?? They are generally hard to find but you would think Olympics would include! My daughter is half Asian & I keep debating if she will ever play with Barbie. This just proves to me that Disney Princess is the way better choice! @Hasbro @DisneyStudios — Amanda Tran (@awadds) August 7, 2021

The absence of an Asian Barbie is notable despite Mattel’s desire to empower and support diversity and inclusion. This while featuring a (Japanese) karate uniform too! What a missed opportunity to access a large and growing consumer market and to fully reflect Mattel’s values. — Heidi (@HeidiHugh8) July 29, 2021



Despite the Olympics being held in Japan, an Asian country, Karate – a sport primarily played in Japan, and many athletes representing different parts of Asia, Mattel failed to be inclusive and diverse in the production of barbie for the Olympics.

Mattel is yet to release a fresh press statement after receiving severe criticism on the imitation of inclusivity and innovation talks.