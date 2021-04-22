New Delhi: With the country witnessing an acute crisis arising out of the second wave of coronavirus pandemic, there is a heavy demand for plasma from recovered patients but there is a shortage in hospitals. This plasma therapy involves taking antibodies from the blood of a person who has recovered from COVID-19 and transfusing those into a COVID patient to help kick-start the immune system to fight the infection. Also Read - Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates 22 April 2021: Panic at Hospitals as Delhi Reels Under Oxygen Shortage

Who can donate plasma for COVID patients? Also Read - Centre Allocates Remdesivir Supply to 19 States With High Covid Burden

So, who can donate plasma at this critical time? To become a plasma donor, one must meet several criteria. First of all, they need to have tested negative for COVID-19 and recovered from the illness. They also should not have any symptoms for the last 14 days. Most importantly, they need to have high antibody levels in their plasma. Moreover, a donor and the patient must also have compatible blood types. Once the plasma is donated, it is screened for other infectious diseases, such as HIV. Also Read - FACT CHECK: Do Onions With Salt Cure Covid-19? Here's The Truth

One plasma is donated, each donor produces enough plasma to treat one to three patients. Moreover, donating plasma should not weaken the donor’s immune system, nor make the donor more susceptible to getting reinfected with the virus.

Here is the list of helpline numbers for plasma donation across the country:

covidplasma.online -provides consolidated information on plasma resources

https://dhoondh.com

http://needplasma.in/

http://friends2support.org/