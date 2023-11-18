Home

WHO Declares Loneliness As Global Health Concern: How Social Isolation Impacts Overall Well Being and Tips to Deal with It?

The World Health Organisation, in a recent report, raised concern of issues associated with loneliness. This is a real state of being that may take a toll on both physical and mental health and here is how to deal with it.

Having no one around to share moments of joy, blimps of sadness or the state of just ‘being’ is what loneliness may look like. It is an emotional discomfort that may lead to a slippery slope of other health problems as well caused by having no company of a loved one around you. In a recent report, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said that “a new Commission on Social Connection, to address loneliness as a pressing health threat, promote social connection as a priority and accelerate the scaling up of solutions in countries of all incomes.”

WHAT IS SOCIAL ISOLATION AS PER WHO?

The report further added that social isolation – having an insufficient number of social connections, and loneliness – and the social pain of not feeling connected, are widespread. Contrary to the perception that isolation and loneliness primarily affect older people in high-income countries, they impact the health and well-being of all age groups across the world. One in four older people experience social isolation and the rates are broadly similar in all regions. According to research findings, adolescents between 5­­–15% experience loneliness. However, these figures are likely to be underestimations.

How loneliness impacts health:

“High rates of social isolation and loneliness around the world have serious consequences for health and well-being. People without enough strong social connections are at higher risk of stroke, anxiety, dementia, depression, suicide and more,” said WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “This WHO Commission will help establish social connection as a global health priority and share the most promising interventions.”

Lack of social connection carries an equivalent, or even greater, risk of early death as other better-known risk factors – such as smoking, excessive drinking, physical inactivity, obesity, and air pollution. Social isolation also has a serious impact on physical and mental health; studies show that it has been linked to anxiety and depression and can increase risk of cardiovascular disease by 30%.

TIPS TO MANAGE LONELINESS

Create a Self-Care Routine: Self-care routine became a trend during COVID and for the right reasons too. In this hustle culture, taking time to invest on oneself is the need of the hour. Replenishing ourselves both emotionally and physically can help to manage bouts of sadness and will also keep our minds engaged and happy. Work on Your Hobbies: Identify what you like. Something that keep the mind and body happy and invested for the good. Develop hobbies and indulge in activities like photography, adventure sports, reading, pottery etc. Volunteering: This can also be a good way to divert time and indulge in social welfare. Foster Meaningful relations: Engage in supportive relationships to get relief from the discomfort of being all alone. Engage in more social interactions. Seek Professional Help: Seek professional help proactively and without hesitation.

