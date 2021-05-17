The 69th edition of the Miss Universe contest was held on Sunday night at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood. It was a scaled-down affair in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Andrea Meza of Mexico has been crowned Miss Universe for the year 2020, beating contestants from 74 other countries, including Miss India Adline Castelino, who came in fourth at the beauty pageant. Also Read - Mallika Dua Receives Help From Aviation Minister in Covid-19 SOS, Netizens Call It 'VIP Culture'

Who is Adline Castelino?

Adline Castelino, who earlier won the LIVA Miss Diva Universe 2020 title, received praise for her well-rounded response in the question-answer round. Castelino, born and raised in Kuwait moved to India when she was only 15, to make a living and become a financially independent woman. Adline Quadros Castelino is born to Manglorean Catholic parents hailing from Karnataka.

The 22-year-old is a public figure and influencer, she supports causes and creates awareness about polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) as well as working to end the stigma around COVID-19.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Adline said, “There was a big drive that I need to be in Mumbai and be a financially independent woman. I was like every other 15 years-old who didn’t know much about things and I believed there is something for me in Mumbai. I was shy sometimes. I used to think that with the marks on my body, I am not good enough to represent India.”

During the pageant, she was asked: “Should countries lockdown due to COVID-19 despite the strain on their economies, or should they open their borders and risk a potential increase in infection rates?”

To this, Adline responded, “Good evening universe. Well, coming from India and witnessing what India is experiencing right now, I have realized something very important that nothing is more important than the health of your loved ones. And you have to draw a balance between economy and health. And that can only be done when the government works with the people hand in hand and produces something that will work with the economy. Thank you.”

A day before the finale, she had penned down a heartfelt note on her journey through a video clip posted on social media. She had written: “If I could pen down this feeling without getting overwhelmed about how I felt as I stood there witnessing people around the world cheering, flags waving high and even if I missed seeing , I felt like I was home.

“I thought of you India and what we are going through. The love that people give you when they are hurting themselves is the purest form of love one can experience. I’m grateful to you that at a young age I have experienced that and if I could only show you what I saw that day! I saw hope, a hope that will be ours soon.”

The 22-year-old diva won accolades and hearts by wearing a saree for the National Costume round. The gorgeous saree was designed by Hyderabad-based designer, Shravan Kumar. She explained the significance of the saree in an Instagram post.

In an interview, talking about her dreams and being proud to represent India at Miss Universe platform, Adline Quadros Castelino said, “As a young girl growing up in Kuwait with no exposure, I would always look up to Miss Universe with so much awe but never imagined a girl like me who had a speech defect and had marks on her body could ever represent her country on such a prestigious platform.”