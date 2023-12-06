Home

Who is Brandi Mallory And What Caused Her Unexpected Death? All You Need to Know About US Fitness Influencer

Brandi Mallory's death: According to Fulton County Medical Examiner's post-mortem report, the official cause of Brandi Mallory's death was registered as "complications of obesity." Here's what we know.

Brandi Mallory, a US professional fitness influencer became the buzz around the town when she showed up at season 4 of Extreme Weight Loss produced by ABC. She shockingly died at the age of 40. According to Fulton County Medical Examiner’s post-mortem report, the official cause of her death was registered as “complications of obesity,” which was revealed a month later. The celebrity successfully reduced her weight from a whopping 329 pounds to 178 pounds during her stint on the show which was last seen on November 8, 2023. On November 9, Mallory was found dead in her car parked outside at Stone Mountain, in GA, a staff member from a nearby shop noticed that the person inside the vehicle appeared to be unresponsive.

What Caused The Unexpected Death of Brandi Mallory?

On December 6, 2023, TMZ obtained an autopsy report that revealed details about the cause of death. According to a source close to the daily, the reality star had a disease that caused her heart to expand more than usual, and the results of a blood test revealed that she was more likely to acquire diabetes. The report obtained by PEOPLE showed no evidence of ‘foul play,’ and the autopsy indicated no symptoms of new serious injury.

Even though she had detectable levels of alcohol and marijuana in her blood report, the substances did not play a role in her death. She was rushed to the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office after passers-by discovered her body in a car. After a long examination, the official report ascertained that the death was “natural.”

Here’s a post on X Revealing The Content of Autopsy Report:

The cause of death for Brandi Mallory, former contestant on Extreme Weight Loss, has been revealed as complications of obesity. Such a tragic loss. 💔 The autopsy report classified her death as “natural” with no signs of foul play. Let’s remember her for her bravery in sharing… pic.twitter.com/uGEyzWK0e6 — Celebrity Buzz (@EZCelebBuzz) December 6, 2023

Former Weight Loss Trainer Chris Powell Shares His Thoughts

Chris Powell, a former weight loss trainer of Extreme Weight Loss, in a statement to PEOPLE, described Brandi Mallory as “a bright, shining light for everybody around her”, emphasising how everyone admired her upbeat personality. Chris remarked, “That girl could dance. And she always brought that energy to whatever we were doing. She was the queen of the body positivity movement.”

He further added, “It was fantastic because she was so upfront about her weight difficulties and everything, but the fact that she would just get out there and totally express herself made you feel how free she was. And that in turn spurred so many more individuals to accept, cherish, and respect their bodies.”

Brandi Mallory had over 135,000 followers on her Instagram handle. The celeb used to share her intense workout reels and make-up tutorials. She was passionate about fashion and showcased her quirky outfits on her social media handle. May her soul rest in peace!

