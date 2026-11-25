Who is Kaziah Liz Mejo? All about India’s Miss Universe 2026 contestant who reached top 30

India's Miss Universe 2026 journey has come to an end, but Kaziah Liz Mejo made her mark at the international beauty pageant. From winning the national crown to showcasing Kerala's cultural heritage, here's everything to know about the 19-year-old.

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India's Kaziah Liz Mejo eliminated from Miss Universe 2026 (PC: Instagram)

India’s wait for another Miss Universe crown continues. The country’s representative, Kaziah Liz Mejo, made it to the Top 30 at the 75th edition of the international beauty pageant but could not secure a place among the Top 12 finalists. Although her journey ended before the final round, the 19-year-old attracted attention for her confidence, stage presence and efforts to bring India’s cultural heritage to the global platform. From her journey in beauty pageants to her education and interests beyond modelling, here’s everything to know about Kaziah Liz Mejo.

Who is Kaziah Liz Mejo? Meet India’s Miss Universe 2026 contestant

Kaziah Liz Mejo is a 19-year-old model and law student with roots in Mavelikkara, Alappuzha district, Kerala. She represented India at the 75th edition of Miss Universe 2026, held in San Juan, Puerto Rico. She made history earlier this year by becoming the first woman from Kerala to win the Miss Universe India title. She was crowned on August 23, 2026, in Jaipur, after competing against 52 contestants.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaziah Liz Mejo (@kaziahmejo)

Kaziah Liz Mejo’s early life and family

Kaziah Liz Mejo belongs to a Malayali family originally from Mavelikkara, Kerala. She grew up in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, where she completed her schooling. She studied at Emirates National School, St Joseph’s School and Abu Dhabi Indian School before moving to India for higher education. She is currently pursuing a law degree in Bengaluru while also working as a model.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Universe India (@missuniverseindiaorg)

Her journey to the international pageant ended after the Top 30 round. She could not secure a place among the Top 12 contestants, but her participation brought attention to Kerala and its cultural traditions.

Kaziah Liz Mejo’s Miss Universe 2026 journey: From Miss Teen Diva to Miss Universe top 30

Kaziah Liz Mejo’s journey in beauty pageants began before she entered the Miss Universe India competition. In 2024, she won the Miss Teen Diva title at the age of 17. She later represented India at Miss Teen International 2025, where she finished as the first runner-up.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Universe India (@missuniverseindiaorg)

In 2026, she won the Miss Universe Kerala title before competing at the national level. Her victory in Jaipur was a significant moment, as she became the first woman from Kerala to win the Miss Universe India crown.

At the international competition, she competed against 115 other contestants from different countries and territories. The 75th edition of Miss Universe took place at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Although she reached the Top 30, she missed out on the next round. The Top 12 finalists included contestants from Puerto Rico, the Philippines, Venezuela, France, the United States, and several other countries.

Kaziah Liz Mejo’s national costume at Miss Universe 2026 celebrated Kerala’s culture

One of the highlights of Kaziah’s Miss Universe 2026 appearance was her effort to represent India’s cultural diversity through fashion. Kaziah Liz Mejo’s national costume at Miss Universe 2026 was a tribute to Kerala’s rich culture, heritage, and natural beauty. The outfit featured elements inspired by Kerala’s traditional Kasavu saree, oversized Jimikki earrings, coconut trees, backwaters and houseboats.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Universe India (@missuniverseindiaorg)

Designed by Sidhant of House of Sidhant, the outfit combined India’s diverse textile traditions with vibrant colours inspired by Puerto Rico. Through this creation, Kaziah Liz Mejo proudly showcased her Malayali roots on the international stage.

For her personal interview round, she wore an outfit inspired by Kerala’s traditional Kasavu saree. The look featured intricate handwork and traditional details, including a gajra in her hair. Each element was connected to her personal journey and Malayali roots.

Kaziah Liz Mejo’s interests beyond modelling and pageants

Apart from her modelling career and law studies, Kaziah has several interests in performing arts. She has reportedly trained in classical dance for around 12 years and is also interested in singing. The young model can play musical instruments, including the violin and drums. She has also explored acting and made her Malayalam cinema debut with the film Shylock, which featured Mammootty.

Despite growing up in Abu Dhabi, Kaziah has maintained a connection with her Malayali roots. Her appearances during Miss Universe 2026 reflected her efforts to represent Kerala and India’s traditions on an international platform.

India has won the Miss Universe crown three times so far. Sushmita Sen brought home the title in 1994, followed by Lara Dutta in 2000 and Harnaaz Sandhu in 2021. Although Kaziah Liz Mejo could not add another crown to India’s record this year, reaching the Top 30 at the 75th edition remains an important milestone in her pageantry journey.