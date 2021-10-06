Paris Fashion Week, the most coveted fashion week came back to life with live runway shows after a long pandemic pause. Biggest names including Dior, Chanel, Hermes and Louis Vuitton played host to shows in the flesh at one of fashion’s biggest diary events of the year, which came to an end on October 5. Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also walked the ramp at the Paris Fashion Week and totally ruled the runway with her show-stopping look. But not just Aishwarya, Masoom Minawala, a digital content also represented India and made quite a statement with her chic and fashionable outfits.Also Read - Sara Ali Khan's Funky Truck-Printed Saree Worth Rs 12k Deserves Your Attention!

Who is Masoom Minawala?

Masoom recently attended the Hermes show at Paris Fashion Week 2021. The content creator enjoys a massive fan following of 1.1. million on Instagram, in an interview with Times of India, said, “It is an absolutely amazing experience being in Paris Fashion Week. Having the opportunity to witness the latest collections from various fashion houses, Brands and Designers. We got a preview of what’s coming up next in the world of Fashion, so it feels great to be the medium and translate these global trends to my Indian audience. It’s also a lot of fun to be able to experiment with my looks from all around the world.” Also Read - Mira Rajput's Rs 7K Printed Mini Dress is Perfect For Your Wardrobe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Masoom Minawala Mehta (@masoomminawala)

Also Read - Deepika Padukone’s Rs 2790 Animal Print Sweater From Her Latest Shoot is Bookmark-Worthy

The digital content creator represents the growing community of social media bloggers and lifestyle influencers. She has a massive fandom even on Youtube with 51.9k subscribers, her content is mostly about lifestyle, luxury fashion, beauty tips and styling.

As reported by Business Insider, over the years Masoom has worked with over 500 brands including Louis Vuitton, Dior, and Bvlgari, as well as brands like Estée Lauder, Samsung, BMW, Airbnb to name a few. Not just Parish Fashion Week, Masoom has also represented India at the Cannes Film Festival twice.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Masoom Minawala Mehta (@masoomminawala)



Talking about putting India on a global map, Masoom told Business Insider, “Indian fashion has so much to offer. The uniqueness that Indian fashion holds can’t be compared to any other country or industry. The volume of talent that we have in our country is just incredible and I wanna use my platform to elevate that talent and help take it everywhere. The kind of artisanal work that you find there has so much thought, emotion and culture in it. The world could really benefit from Indian fashion. I think Indians understood it way before anyone else that fashion is an expression of yourself and an embodiment of your culture. We have designers creating fashion in relation to climate change now, whereas Indian designers have been doing this for eons. I hope that my platform and content can be a medium for the globe to learn more about how rich Indian fashion and culture is.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Masoom Minawala Mehta (@masoomminawala)

For her appearance at Paris Fashion Week, Masoom attempted to take Indian fashion to the world. She picked one Khadi handloom work outfit from Vaishali Studio as she wanted to highlight what Indian designers have to offer.