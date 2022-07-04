Who is Sini Shetty, The 21-Year-Old Karnataka Girl Crowned Miss India 2022? - See Stunning Pics

On Sunday, the winner of Femina Miss India 2022 was announced and Sini Shetty from Karnataka was crowned the winner. At the ceremony, hosted at the Jio World Convention Centre, Rajasthan’s Rubal Shekhawat emerged as Femina Miss India 2022 first runner-up and Shinata Chauhan from Uttar Pradesh was named Femina Miss India 2022 second runner-up.Also Read - Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon, Neha Dhupia Turn Heads With Their Glam Look At Miss India 2022 Event- See Red Carpet Pics

Actors Neha Dhupia, Dino Morea and Malaika Arora, designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna, choreographer Shiamak Davar, and former cricketer Mithali Raj were part of the jury panel for the evening. Also Read - Malaika Arora Glitters In Gold On Red Carpet Of Miss India 2022, Flaunts Her Curves In Sheer Gown With A Plunging Neckline- See Pics & Videos

The pageant in its hybrid format had launched a nationwide hunt to find prospective talents from all corners of the country through virtual auditions. The extensive scouting drive and subsequent interview rounds culminated with the shortlisted selection of 31 state winners, a note from the organisers stated. Also Read - Karnataka Tourist Places: Anegundi Village is Even Older Than Hampi And Has a Ramayana Connection

“These shortlisted finalists arrived in Mumbai and underwent rigorous training and grooming sessions, mentored by the best in the industry, to compete for the coveted Femina Miss India World 2022,” the note further read.

Who is Sini Shetty?

Born in Mumbai, Sini represented the state of Karnataka for the pageant. The 21-year-old holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance and is also a qualified classic dancer, she completed Arangetram in Bharatanatyam when she was 14-year-old. Shetty is currently pursuing a professional course called CFA (Chartered Financial Analyst), according to a report by ETimes. The winner Sini Shetty has also worked at a marketing firm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Femina Miss India (@missindiaorg)

Sini’s Motto

The 21-year-old winner told ETimes,” You can’t just jump to the end. The journey is the best part. Know what the achievement means to you, respect it.” The 21-year-old added that every woman should strive to become ‘tenacious, industrious, and compassionate.’ As for her own qualities, Sini described herself as both ‘industrious and tenacious with the ability to be ’empathetic and a hustler’.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sini Shetty (@sinishettyy)

Dhupia, former Femina Miss India Universe, said the journey of Femina Miss India brings back “memories of the priceless experiences I’ve had with this pageant”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sini Shetty (@sinishettyy)

“It’s almost like reliving every moment of my journey with these young glamorous girls who are so full of enthusiasm and capability to take on the world with power and elegance.

“Certainly, there are challenges with the digital process in the wake of the pandemic, however, I’m confident it will be as exciting and worthwhile irrespective of the layout,” the actor said in a statement.

(With inputs by PTI)