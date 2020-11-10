Who is going to become the next Chief Minister of Bihar? People across India are curious to know about who the next CM of Bihar will be. Bihar is witnessing a nail-biting contest. As of now, it looks difficult to predict who will win Bihar Elections, will it be Nitish Kumar or Tejashwi Yadav. Amid various polls being conducted to predict the next chief minister, astrologers Ridhi Bahl has come out with her opinion after studying the stars and their positions of the main contenders. Also Read - Bihar Election Results: NDA Leads After 60% of Vote Count; Amit Shah Speaks to Nitish Kumar

In the video, Ridhi predicts what the future looks like for Bihar. She is claiming that Tejashwi is likely to win the election. She cites that his star alignments and sun sign calculations to corroborate her claim. Ridhi while studying the horoscope of Tejashwi Yadav said that the latter has a Makar Lagan Kundli which is favourable for him.

Astrologer Ridhi Bahl, analyzed the horoscopes of Nitish Kumar and Tejaswi Yadav, the two competitors for Bihar Election 2020. With the help of their horoscopes, she also explained the significance of various houses, planets, and their meanings.

In the video, Ridhi has put forth her opinion that Tejashwi has a favourable planets in his horoscope (Kundali).

