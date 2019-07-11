A healthy and balanced diet with all nutrients is necessary for good health. But while focusing on eating healthy, you must also focus on loading up on fibre. Foods that are high in fibre impart many benefits to the body. Now, a new study has claimed that Women who consume a high-fibre diet have less risk of preeclampsia during pregnancy. The lead author Ralph Nanan, Professor at the University of Sydney emphasised on how the gut bacteria of the mother and her diet can have a direct impact on her pregnancy and that a healthy pregnancy is linked to healthy gut bacteria. The study was published in the journal Nature Communications. The research stated that there tends to be reduced levels of acetate because of fibre fermentation in the gut. This is linked to preeclampsia, a condition in which there is high blood pressure, protein in the urine and severe swelling in the mother’s body. The condition can also cause poor immunity in the kid and could increase the risk of allergies and autoimmune diseases in adulthood.

But there are many other ways in which a high fibre diet can help you. Here are some of them:

Type 2 Diabetes: A 2018 study found that a high fibre diet can help the growth of a type of gut bacteria that may help beat Type 2 diabetes. These bacteria produce short-chain fatty acids whose function is to provide energy to gut cells, reduce inflammation and ultimately regulate hunger.

Colon cancer: There is a considerable less risk of mortality after diagnosis of colon cancer if you are on a high-fibre diet. A study suggested the eating more fibrous foods like whole grains and cereal fibre was associated with 22 per cent decreased risk of death from colorectal cancer.

Obesity: A high-fibre can also help you stay away from obesity. A reserach by the Georgia State University said that consumption of dietary fibre can prevent obesity and metabolic syndrome. Obesity is the leading cause of many life-threatening diseases and therefore, a diet full of fibre could help prevent other serious diseases as well.