Billionaire Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani recently became grandparents as son Akash Ambani and daughter-in-law Shloka Ambani welcomed a baby boy, on December 10. "With the grace and blessings of Lord Krishna, Shloka and Akash Ambani became proud parents of a baby boy in Mumbai," the Ambani family said in a brief statement. Now, the family has revealed the name of the junior Ambani by releasing another official statement. Akash and Shloka named their son, Prithvi Akash Ambani.

The family named the newborn Prithvi, as they have an Akash in the family and that's they named him Prithvi. The official statement read, "With the grace of Lord Krishna and the blessings of Dhirubhai Ambani, Kokilaben Ambani is delighted to announce the birth of our precious baby boy! Prithvi Akash Ambani. Delighted Parents Shloka and Akash. Overjoyed Grandparents Nita Dadi & Mukesh Dada, Mona Nani & Russell Nana. Over the Moon Great-Grandparents, Purnimaben & Ravindrabhai Dalal, Rajnikaben & Arunbhai Mehta, Meenaben & Bharatbhai Mehta. Sharing the Joy Isha-Anand, Anant, Nisha-Viraj, Diya-Ayush, Alaia, Amaira & Maaia. Lots of Love Ambani & Mehta families."

On arrival of the new member of the family, a picture of Mukesh Ambani holding his newborn grandson went viral back then. Not just that, to celebrate the arrival of junior Ambani, the Antilia building, family home to the Ambani’s was lit up in blue.

Check out the picture:

Akash married diamantaire Russell Mehta’s daughter Shloka at a star-studded ceremony in Mumbai on March 9, 2019, with the who’s who from the world of business, politics, Bollywood, cricket along with international celebrities joining to bless the young couple.