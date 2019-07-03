Avocados are one of the most discussed superfoods these days. This fruit (yes, an avocado is a fruit) has gained cult status worldwide. This rich, creamy fruit has become particularly popular among fitness enthusiasts and health-conscious people not just for its buttery, smooth taste but also because of its many incredible health benefits. Avocados are available in most superstores in India and online food outlets. But since they are not native to India, they tend to be a bit expensive. If you can, you must definitely try to include avocados as part of your daily diet. Here are the reasons why eating avocados can do you a whole lot of good.

Help promote better, healthier skin: The monounsaturated fats, vitamins e and c, antioxidants lutein and zeaxanthin, minerals like sodium, potassium, folate, riboflavin and phytosterols, fatty acids and oleic acid in avocados make them an excellent food for the skin. These ingredients help your skin by delaying signs of ageing like wrinkles, crow’s feet, fine lines. They are good for promoting excellent collagen health which keeps the skin looking young and supple. Avocados also help the skin by internally moisturizing it and beating dryness. Did you know that avocados can help undo sun damage by the harmful UV rays?

Keep your heart healthy and strong: Avocados are a very effective food in keeping your heart healthy. Eating avocados has been shown to beat the bad cholesterol in arteries leading to coronary heart disease. This is because avocados contain monounsaturated fatty acids and polyunsaturated fatty acids). These healthy fats can also help increase the levels of good cholesterol in your body.

Could help control diabetes: Avocados can be good for those suffering from diabetes. They have very less carbohydrates, a high amount of fibre and hence can be excellent for controlling blood sugar levels. They can also help keep obesity in check by keeping you full for a long time. Even half an avocado can do the trick. It is important not to eat too many avocados as they have a high-fat content and could cause weight gain.